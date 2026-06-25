Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel decor finds under $20, from tropical candles to ghost coasters.

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I love shopping at Cracker Barrel. Sure, the restaurant has the greatest country-style food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but the Old Country Store is the best place to shop for eveyrthing from home decor to clothing and jewelry. You can definitely walk out spending hundreds of dollars, but you can also walk in with a $20 bill and walk out with a treasure. What home decorations can you buy on a budget? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel decor finds under $20.

1 Tropical Candles

WoodWick Tropical Sunrise Medium Trilogy Jar Candle is a perfect summer candle for your home. It comes in a variety of scents, but I love the Blue Java Banana scent, a blend of exotic blue java banana, pineapple, sweet mango, and creamy coconut milk. Each fruity candle is $19.99.

2 Pig Coasters

The marble and wood coasters are also available at Cracker Barrel and come in various shapes throughout the year. Right now, they have Pig-Shaped Marble Coasters sold in a set of four for $12.99. Not only are they functional and will help protect tables from drink rings, but they are adorable.

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3 Marble Ghost Coaster

Don’t get spooked, but Halloween is already happening at Cracker Barrel. So, it only makes sense that the store is dropping spooky-themed Marble Ghost Coasters, sold in a set of four. They are $14.99.

4 Hydrangea Wall Art

Cracker Barrel has a surprising amount of wall art, including this Hydrangea Painting Wall Decor, which comes in a distressed white frame for $14.99. There are also lots of great wall art options, all reasonably priced.

5 A Kitty-Themed Drying Mat

The Calico Cats Drying Mat is $9.99 and has been a hit with shoppers. There are also Cat Grabber Mitts, which come in a set of two for $12.99 and are shaped like cat paws. Each one infuses some feline fun into your kitchen for under $20.

6 And, These Kitty Shelf Decorations

Cracker Barrel always has a fun assortment of “ledge leaners” decorations, perfect for any ledge or shelf, hanging in a clever, creative way. I love this Cat Mom And Babies Ledge Leaner, just $14.99, which features a mommy cat with her kittens hanging down.

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7 Metal Candlestick Holders

Cracker Barrel candlesticks are always popular with shoppers and are available in a variety of sizes and colors for under $20. This Black Metal Small Candle Stick is one of the newest options, and the twisted stick and dark iron shade are just $14.99.

8 Kitschy Kitchen Signs

“When life gives you lemons, make margaritas” is the message spread by the When Life Gives You Lemons wall sign, perfect for the spirits drinker, and is on sale for $10.79. Hang the lighthearted piece in kitchens, bars, or entertaining spaces.

9 It Was Always You Wall Hanging

This Always You Wall Decoration is on major sale for $8.99. It is a beautiful accent for bedrooms, hallways, or cozy corners, and the message will give your partner all the feels.

10 A Hello Kitty Figurine

The Hello Kitty Dancing Queen Figurine is a favorite with Hello Kitty fans for $19.99. “Beautiful Bluesky ceramic. Please get more Hello Kitty items,” begs a happy shopper. “She’s perfect,” adds another. “Loved her would definitely buy again.”

11 A Small Candle Glitter Globe

There are lots of amazing glitter globes at Cracker Barrel this season, but most of them are over $50. I was surprised to find this Small LED Candle Glitter Globe for just $19.99. It is covered with sunflowers and is really gorgeous.