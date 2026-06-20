11 Best New Cracker Barrel Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Now

Shop the best new Cracker Barrel summer finds, from a flamingo polo to a frog blow mold.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Right now at Cracker Barrel, summer is all about road trips, rocking chairs on the porch, and flamingos. So many flamingos. The commitment shows up everywhere: a polo, a sink strainer, salt and pepper shakers, a jumbo plush, a quilted throw that comes packed in its own tote. Mixed into the flamingo takeover: a frog blow mold holding an orange flower, a postcard print pajama set, and a large print word search for anyone who wants to break up their lazy summer days with the occasional brain game. Heading to Cracker Barrel? These are the eleven summer finds worth grabbing before they’re gone.

1 Orange and Pink Print Midi Dress

Orange and pink together feels like a summer sunset, and this orange and pink print midi dress delivers exactly that energy. Marked down to $44.99, it works for a backyard dinner, a farmers market trip, or anywhere warm weather and good light intersect.

2 Frog with Orange Flower Blow Mold

Cracker barrel treats blow molds as their own summer decor category—an unexpected detail that makes a yard memorable. This cute, curious frog holding an orange flower is marked down to $49.99 and illuminates at night for a glowing garden accent that nobody else on the block will have.

3 Postcard Print Pajama Set

Dreaming of faraway places this summer? You’ll need PJs to match, and this postcard print pajama set is a reminder that adventure is out there. Marked down to $29.99, it’s soft, summer-ready, and a perfect gift after traveling.

4 Short Sleeve Flamingo Blue Polo

Who says a golf shirt can’t have a little personality? This short sleeve flamingo blue polo is $26.24 and works for a cookout, when you’re teeing off, or anywhere a collared shirt is technically required but fun is still allowed.

5 Flamingo Hat and Sunnies Set’

Sun protection for kids works best when the child actually wants to wear it, and a matching flamingo hat and sunglasses set solves that problem by making the gear the fun part. This flamingo hat and sunnies set is $14.99: fun, coordinated, practical, and photo-ready.

6 Sweet But Sassy 12-oz Bottle

The name does most of the talking here. This Sweet But Sassy 12-oz bottle is $11.24 and the drinkware find for anyone who wants their water bottle to say something about them before they’ve said a word.

7 Flamingo Sink Strainer

A sink strainer is the most unglamorous kitchen item that exists, but a flamingo-shaped version is the rare attempt to fix that. This flamingo sink strainer is $3.74 — functional, specific, and proof that even the least exciting kitchen tools deserve to have a little fun.

8 Jumbo Light Pink Flamingo Plush

Some stuffed animals are scaled for a shelf. This one is scaled for an actual presence in a room. The jumbo light pink flamingo plush is marked down to $18.74 and large enough to function as both a toy and a decorative piece on a bed or a window seat.

9 Large Print Summertime Word Search

Word search books work best when the print is actually readable, making it fun for all ages. This large print summertime word search is $11.24—a porch or road trip activity book that doesn’t require squinting.

10 Glass Salt and Pepper Flamingo Holder

A flamingo-shaped holder gives a standard salt and pepper set somewhere specific and charming to live on a table. This glass salt and pepper flamingo holder is $9.74. Get yours before the boat leaves port.

11 Flamingo Quilted Throw-in Tote

This summer, you don’t want to leave the house without sunscreen, sunglasses, and a water bottle—and that’s at bare minimum. This flamingo quilted throw in tote is perfect for all of your go-to summer needs. It’s $22.49 and ready to grab for a picnic, a beach trip, or a backyard movie night.