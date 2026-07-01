Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel finds in July, from ghost coasters to horse side tables.

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Now that July is here, I am just getting comfortable in my summer routine. However, I recently visited the Old Country Store at Cracker Barrel and was jolted into the reality that in two short months, it will be fall. The retail industry is always one season ahead of the game, so I shouldn’t be shocked to find cozy fall decor and fun Halloween items mixed in with summer merchandise. And, while it might seem too early to be shopping for these types of items, as someone who writes about retail for a living I can report that the hottest items sell out long before the temperature drops. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel finds hitting stores as July begins.

1 Ghosters…Or Coasters in the Shape of Ghosts

Don’t get spooked, but Halloween is in full effect. So, it only makes sense that the store is dropping spooky-themed ghosters, aka Marble Ghost Coasters. These are sold in a set of four for $14.99 and come wrapped in twine. They make a great gift.

2 A Squirrel Glitter Globe

Glitter Globes are one of Cracker Barrel’s trademark offerings. Every season, the store drops new designs, and they have become collector’s items among shoppers. One of the newest designs is this LED Squirrel Glitter Globe. It is super fall-feeling and adorable for $69.99.

3 Tropical Scented Candles

The WoodWick Tropical Sunrise Medium Trilogy Jar Candle is a perfect candle for the summer months. It comes in a variety of tropical scents, but I love the Blue Java Banana scent, a blend of exotic blue java banana, pineapple, sweet mango, and creamy coconut milk. Each fruity candle is $19.99.

4 A Framed Piece of Equestrian Art

The equestrian and Ralph Lauren Home look is trending all over the place right now, and Cracker Barrel is on board. There is an entirely new horse collection with various equestrian-themed items, starting with this Framed Horse Wall Hanging for just $29.99, which looks more expensive than it is.

5 A Pumpkin Throw Blanket

Summer is my favorite season of the year, but fall is a close second. By the end of the hottest months, I look forward to brisker weather and getting cozy with blankets and warm sweaters. This Pumpkin Knit Throw for $27.99 will ease the pain of summer ending, made from a super-soft knit fabric.

6 The Prettiest Placemats

I always find the prettiest placemats at Cracker Barrel that look expensive and designer but are reasonably priced. This Hummingbird Floral Braided Placemat is a great example. It is made out of cotton and is is $6.99. According to shoppers, it looks and feels like a designer piece.

7 A Halloween Cat Mug

This Ghost Cat Mug, which is just $7.99, is another fun Halloween find. “I didn’t think I would like this, but I actually did. I’m not going to use it as a cup for coffee. I have a dinner set that is all Halloween and I put it out on my dining room table for decoration so this will be out with it,” a shopper raves.

8 An LED Mini Glitter Globe

Most of the glitter globes at Cracker Barrel are over $50, so I was surprised to find this Small LED Candle Glitter Globe for just $19.99. It is covered with sunflowers and is really gorgeous. I’m guessing it will sell out fast.

9 A Horse Side Table

Another item worth splurging on from the new equestrian collection? This Horse Side Table, which is a Cracker Barrel exclusive for $89.99. It has a carved-ivory look and is a total interior-design scent stealer.

10 Fall Salt and Pepper Shakers

Salt and pepper shakers are among Cracker Barrel’s most collected items. Shoppers buy them in sets and keep them on shelves as decorations. Every season, there are several adorable designs to choose from. This Squirrel Salt and Pepper Set is a new fall product, selling for $12.99.

11 And Cat Measuring Cups

Cracker Barrel makes everything more fun, including measuring flour, sugar, and other ingredients in your kitchen. The Cat Measuring Cups Set is a great example of how Cracker Barrel gets creative with everyday items. Get the set for $12.99.