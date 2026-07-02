Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel home finds under $15, from pumpkin signs to ghost coasters.

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Cracker Barrel has an extensive assortment of home decor. From decorative water fountains and “glitter globes,” to salt and pepper shaker sets that are collector’s items, the Old Country Store is always stocked with so many fun and fabulous finds to infuse some much-needed country-inspired life into your home. There are even lots of great items for under $15. Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel home finds under $15.

1 Lots of New “Harvest Collection” Items

The new Harvest collection just landed at Cracker Barrel. While you might not be ready to shop for fall-themed decor, the best items will be sold out by the time the kids go back to school. There are some great little affordable items in the line, including this Pumpkin Shaped Block Sign for $9.99.

2 Ghost Coasters

Halloween is also in full effect at Cracker Barrel. The store always has a great deal on marble coasters, swapping styles seasonally. It only makes sense that the store is dropping spooky-themed ghosters, aka Marble Ghost Coasters, sold in a set of four for $14.99.

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3 A Decorative Carved Acorn

This Decorative Carved Acorn is also part of the Harvest collection and is one of the cheapest items in it. The little item will look great in a decorative, fall-themed curation. Get it for just $3.99.

4 A Halloween Cat Mug

I’m sorry, but mugs can spark serious joy. This Ghost Cat Mug, at just $7.99, is another fun Halloween find and is perfect for anyone obsessed with black cats. “I didn’t think I would like this, but I actually did. I’m not going to use it as a cup for coffee. I have a dinner set that is all Halloween and I put it out on my dining room table for decoration so this will be out with it,” a shopper raves.

5 Kitschy Kitchen Art

Cracker Barrel always has the kitschiest of kitchen art. This “When Life Gives You Lemons” wall sign is perfect for margarita lovers. It is on sale for $7.20. Hang the fresh-squeezed piece in kitchens, bars, or entertaining spaces.

6 A Squirrel Salt and Pepper Set

Salt and pepper shakers are among Cracker Barrel’s most collectible items, with many shoppers displaying the beautiful glass items on shelves as decorations. This Squirrel Salt and Pepper Set is a new fall product, selling for $12.99.

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7 Turtle Measuring Cups

This Turtle Measuring Cup Set is so cute, you won’t want to keep it hidden in your cabinet. It is on sale for $11.24. “I love this product and would buy again! “I collect different measuring cups and spoons and love the turtle!” a shopper writes.

8 Creative Placemats

Cracker Barrel always carries placemats that look expensive and designer but are reasonably priced. This Hummingbird Floral Braided Placemat is made out of cotton and features a gorgeous nature-inspired design. Get one for $6.99. According to shoppers, it looks and feels like a designer piece.

9 Kitty Kitchen Items

Cat lovers are always pleased when they shop at Cracker Barrel. From the Calico Cats Drying Mat for just $9.99 to the Cat Grabber Mitts for $12.99, there are so many kitty-inspired functional kitchen items. The mitts are my favorite, actually shaped like cat paws, and will make removing hot cookware from the oven a conversation-provoking experience.

The Marshmallow Mini Salt Shaker, which is part of a series that includes s’mores and a log fire, is one of my favorite summer-inspired items for just $1.49. “Cute summer salt shaker!” a shopper writes. “Great shaker for either use or display, goes perfectly with the smores and campfire shakers currently out, not to mention its chocolate-covered pepper shaker partner.”

11 And, Kitty Measuring Cups

One more item for kitty-lovers? The Cat Measuring Cups Set, which is yet another great example of how Cracker Barrel gets creative with everyday items. Get the set of nesting kittens for $12.99.