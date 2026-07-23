Shop 7 Aldi finds under $15 that sell out every year, from Crofton cookware to candles.

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If you shop at Aldi you are well aware that there are certain items the store cannot keep in stock. This is why they send out weekly teasers, like Aldi Upcoming Finds, to give shoppers the chance to plan ahead. Many of the popular items drop the day they hit the store, while others manage to stick around for a week or two. What are the most popular affordable items? Here are 7 Aldi finds under $15 that sell out every single year.

1 Kid’s Toys and Shoes

There are some serious deals on children’s clothes, toys, shoes, and books that sell out fast. “The random kid items in the aisle of shame. I’ve found some pretty decent slippers, blankets, toys and books for my toddler. It’s my favorite area to loiter,” a Redditor says.

2 Holiday Decorations

Aldi is famous for its super affordable but fabulous holiday decorations. Every season, including Halloween, Christmas, and Easter, there are fabulous new items. “I find decent holiday decorations too! I have to avoid it sometimes because I’ll buy stuff I definitely do not need,” one Redditor said.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 All the Candles

Aldi candles are super cheap and just as fancy-looking and smelling as name brands. “I love their candles,” a Redditor exclaimed. “Their candles slap! And so much cheaper than the ‘cheap’ candles that still cost twice as much,” another added. “The vanilla three wick candles. Nice, soft scent that makes my one bedroom apartment smell good without being too cloying. They seem to last longer than Bath and Body Works candles at a fraction of the price. The other scents they have are hit or miss with me, but the vanilla is one of my go to candles,” says a third.

4 The Lacura Beauty Products

Aldi’s Lacura line makes great dupes that go viral and sell out fast. “The Lacura products are all fantastic!” a Redditor says. “I second that. I love the scrub and the water gel,” another adds. “The foaming face cleanser is great too! It’s balanced perfectly imo – doesn’t dry out my skin or cause breakout,” another says.

5 Cat Scratching Posts and Towers

Aldi makes some genius pet products, especially cat houses and scratching posts. “The cat houses are always a hit at My House I have to get a few cause it seems like each cat wants their own and then some,” one person says. “I like the cat scratching boards/mats! They’re cheap and last a while. I haven’t seen any new ones lately though,” another adds.

6 Crofton Cookware

Crofton cookware, including Le Creuset Dutch oven dupes, is wildly popular with shoppers. They are a fraction of the price of name brands, but get the job done. Crofton cast iron products, like the recent $13 deep dish 10″ skillet,” a shopper says.

7 Shoes

Aldi has great footware options, especially rain boots for the whole family. “Their welly boots have been my favorite boots of all time. I live on a farm, and they have held up great! I’ve had them a few years, so tops are cracking a bit now, but they have held up way better than other more expensive welly boots I have bought. Best $12!” one person says.