Shop 11 new Aldi home finds under $25 hitting shelves this week, from rugs to rice cookers.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are on the market for new home decor, head on over to Aldi. This week, there have been so many new arrivals hitting the store, all under $25. From candles so pretty they double as decorations to game-changing gadgets, rugs, and small furniture pieces, there are great items at unbelievably low prices. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Aldi home finds under $25 hitting shelves this week.

1 A Carved Wood Candle

There are a handful of “back by popular demand” products, which are fan favorites that keep coming back and selling out. This KIRKTON HOUSE White Jasmine & Birchwood Rustic Carved Wood, at $19.99, is a must-buy. Not only is it gorgeous, but it also smells amazing.

2 Candle Warmer Lanters

Another “back by popular demand” item is the KIRKTON HOUSE White Wood Candle Warmer Lantern. These are the prettiest candle warmers I have ever seen, especially for those who love the farmhouse vibe. They are $19.99 each and available in a few color options.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Apple Snackle Box

In honor of the upcoming back-to-school season, pick up this Crofton Apple Tower Snackle Box, just $3.99. Use it to store and stash fruit, snacks, and other items, and enjoy the apple-themed twisted design, perfect for the school year.

4 Washable Rug Sets

Shoppers love Aldi’s washable rugs because they are cheap yet chic. The KIRKTON HOUSE Floral Washable Rug Set – 2pc is available in a few pattern options. The price for two rugs that can be easily tossed in the wash? Just $24.99.

5 This Clever Couch Table

Aldi is famous for its limited but clever selection of accent furniture pieces. One of the returning favorites is the SOHL Couch Table for $14.99, which takes up minimal floor space and can be used as a side table, TV tray, or computer stand.

6 An Ambiano Rice Cooker

Ambiamo gadgets are popular budget-friendly alternatives to name-brands that cost triple as much. Aldi shoppers are always checking in to see what new arrivals are in stock. This week, get the Ambiano 2 Cup Rice Cooker, which will simplify your rice-cooking game and will be available in a few color options, each just $14.99.

7 Cooling Bed Pillows

Aldi even sells cooling bed pillows! This week, pick up a few KIRKTON HOUSE Premium Cool Touch Bed Pillows, $9.99 each. Each one is cool to the touch, made out of a breathable knit fabric with a hypoallergenic fiber fill. You can also toss it in the wash.

8 A Folding Utility Cart

The Easy Home Folding Utility Cart is another great deal for $19.99. It is easy to assemble, folds down for convenient storage, and is great for carrying bulky or multiple items.

9 Cast Iron Bread Ovens

Elevate your bread-baking experience with cast-iron pans that look like Le Creuset and other expensive brands but cost just $29.99. This Crofton Cast Iron Textured 6 qt Dutch or Bread Oven is available in a few options, including a beautiful sea salt color.

10 Snugfit Sofa Covers

Give your old sofa a makeover for just $24.99. Aldi has a few colors dropping in the KIRKTON HOUSE Snugfit Sofa Cover, including this beige. It fits most sofas up to 88″ and is made out of a super soft, breathable knit material.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Acrylic Wall Storage

Get your walls organized with the help of Aldi. There are some new vertical storage organizers just $14.99 each. Choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE Acrylic Wall Storage and the KIRKTON HOUSE Round Acrylic Wall Storage, both great for organizing toys and playroom items.