Shop 11 new Dollar Tree kitchen organizing finds under $3, from fridge bins to wire trays.

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Every time I put a little organizational effort into my kitchen, it immediately levels up my cooking game. There is something so amazing about opening a refrigerator, drawer, or pantry door and finding everything where it is supposed to be. Whether you need containers to store food, wire bins for cabinets, or random accessories to keep spices, oils, and other cooking aids in place, head on over to Dollar Tree. The discount store has so many options. Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree kitchen organizing finds under $3.

1 Fridge Bins That Clip In

Get your fridge organized with the Storage Essentials Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket. “I bought it about a day or two ago and I’m so happy I made that purchase. It’s really convenient and saves a lot of space in your fridge,” one shopper says about the $1.50 item.

2 Storage Trays for Drawers

Rectangular Storage Trays are just $1.25 each, and are perfect for organizing and storing small items in drawers. “Best little tray,” a shopper writes.

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3 Storage Totes/slidetitle] The Edge Storage Tote is another must-buy for storing extra food in your pantry, especially for bulk shoppers. The $5 item will keep food fresh and protected from critters until you are ready to eat it. [slidetitle num="4"]Plastic Woven Baskets

Available in a few neutral colors, the Storage Essentials Plastic Woven Baskets are just $1.50 on the website and are another great item for organizing food. “I have been buying these for the past 6 months. The best!” a happy shopper writes.

5 Wire Bins

Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Baskets, 8.625×6.625×3.875 in., and Essentials Gold Wire Trays, 12.625×9.25×2 in., are both $1.50 and are also versatile for all your kitchen storage needs. People love them for the coffee bar “I bought these a little while ago to organize some of my coffee supplies for my espresso maker. They’re the perfect size for my cabinet organizer and look nice, polished, and match my decor,” writes a shopper.

6 Wine Bottle Holders

Keep your wine bottles from rolling away and shattering with the Storage Essentials Shatter-free Wine Bottle Holder, $1.50 each. Shoppers also use it for water bottles. “Perfect for your wine bottles. I also brought some to hold my tall coffee mugs & water bottles,” one writes. “I bought this item a couple of months ago to start a shelf type wine rack. I love them. Easy to stack, durable material and cute for a clear color product. Holds the standard size wine bottles,” adds another.

7 A Soda Can Organizer

This Storage Essentials Clear Acrylic Soda Can Organizer is a great way to keep soda cans together, organized, and in one place. Each one is $1.50. “I bought five of these for my pantry. Canned foods fit perfectly in this, not just for soda. I wish I had purchased more because they are hard to find in stock at stores. If you see these in a Dollar Tree, buy them!” a shopper writes.

8 Egg Storage Containers

Another great fridge organizational item? These Essentials Rectangular Plastic Egg Storage Containers, 12.5×5 inches for $1.50. “I absolutely love these! I put cute sayings on them and sell them. They are my best seller! I need more and cannot find anymore. PLEASE RESTOCK THESE! Not everything is selling great but these do!” a shopper writes.

9 Veggie Storage Containers

Cooking Concepts Plastic Veggie Storage Containers, 4.625×4.375×4 in are another hit for fridge organizers. “These fruit and vegetable storage containers are high quality. I am so impressed with their durability and design. I love using these to store my fruits in after washed and cut. The basket type design helps keep moisture off the fruit and helps it stay fresh longer,” a shopper writes.

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10 Yogurt Cups

The Surefresh Portable Yogurt Cup with Spoon will help you plan and organize your breakfast. “I bought these cups to load with ice cream for my family, I buy a bucket size of ice cream, takes up a lot of space in the freezer. These cups are great for the kids who can’t manage the bucket size and saves money too by buying the bucket size and not the stores little cups of ice cream. Dishwasher safe and the spoons are great for the kids,” one person says.

11 And, Snack Containers with Lids

These Sure Fresh Plastic Snack Containers with Lids, 4-ct. Packs is another great meal prep item. They are a “great size and well made,” according to shoppers. “They were out of the regular 2oz containers these were all they had very sturdy thicker and perfect size,” one writes.