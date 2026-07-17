11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor That Feels Luxury for Less

Shop 11 new Marshalls home decor items that feel luxury for less, from chic lamps to jute rugs.

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I recently shopped the new arrivals section at Marshalls and was stunned by what I found. There are so many fabulous finds in the home decor items, ranging from small decorative pieces and bedding to statement-making furniture, all of which ooze class and luxury. There are also fall vibes all around, with fresh, earthy, neutral tones replacing brighter summer patterns. What should you shop for to save money and elevate the look and feel of your home? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls home decor items that feel luxurious for less.

1 A 6-Piece Scalloped Towels Set

Sure, you can buy simple, cheap bath towels at Marshalls, but you can also score designer styles for less. I am majorly crushing over this Chatletti 6pc Double Scalloped Embroidery Towels Bundle. The bundle from the Turkish brand usually costs over $100, but Marshalls has it for $59.99.

2 A Designer Lamp for Less

Sometimes you can score Arteriors items at Marshalls for a fraction of what designers are paying for them. This Arteriors 22.5in Vernon Table Lamp was originally priced at $910. Yes, you read that correctly. The Marshalls price of the closeout item is just $129.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 A Super Chic Holiday Toile Quilt Set

It feels entirely too early to be thinking about holiday bedding. However, if you are one of those people who plan ahead and buy what you love when you see it, order this Indigo Norwegian Toile Reversible Quilt Set. It is $49.99 and feels so elevated compared to the usual holiday bedding.

4 Ruffle Trim Bath Rugs

Deck the bathroom with plaid and cozy, fa la la la la! This WARM WISHES 20×32 Plaid Ruffle Trim Figural Bath Rug is another early holiday decor find for just $14.99.

5 Chinoiserie Pet Bowls

If you want your pet bowls to seamlessly blend into your grandmillenial or traditional home decor, then head to Marshalls and pick up a few of these gorgeous THREE HANDS Chinoiserie Pet Bowls. They are $14.99 and will perfectly match your ginger jar collection.

6 Lots of New Neutral Throw Pillows

Marshalls is a great spot to shop for throw pillows. I am a big fan of Canaan’s line of pillows as they look and feel more high-quality than many of the other brands. A lot of them are down-filled with removable covers. Currently, the CANAAN 22×22 Feather Fill Celeste Gingham Checkered Pillow, and the 22×22 Floral Bird Print Pillow are two of my favorites, $39.99 each.

7 A Spindled Leg Console Table

There are also some really amazing furniture pieces I spotted on the Marshalls website. This KARAT HOME 60x16x30.25 Solid Wood Spindle Leg Console Table is unbelievably just $299.99, but looks like something you would pay triple for at Pottery Barn.

8 Hand Wash in a Shell

Why get a boring plastic hand wash dispenser when you can get a bougie looking shell-shaped glass one for the same price? This ASQUITH AND SOMERSET 16.9oz Mollusca Ocean Breeze Hand Wash definitely looks more expensive than $7.99.

9 Rechargeable Lamps

There are a bunch of great rechargeable lamps that require no outlet and look designer for less. I love the gorgoeus shade on this ENCHANTE 20×9.5 Beaded Pleated Shade Oversized Led Rechargeable Lamp, just $34.99.

10 A Wool Pile Hand Tufted Area Rug

Loloi rugs easily cost over $1,00o at other stores, but regularly pop up at Marshalls for a fraction of the price. This stunning LOLOI 8×10 Wool Pile Hand Tufted Floral Area Rug is just $399.99 but won’t last long.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, a Ralph Lauren Jute Rug

I am loving everything Ralph Lauren right now. This Ralph Lauren 8×10 Natural Jute Area Rug is another steal for $349.99. Jute rugs are great for layering under smaller, more colorful or patterned rugs. I found similar Ralph Lauren styles starting at $700.