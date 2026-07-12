Shop 11 Marshalls hidden gems under $10, from Southern Tide clothing to Cynthia Rowley platters.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of the things that has kept me shopping at Marshalls for decades on end? There are so many hidden gems all over the store. From name-brand clothing and Sephora-worthy products at a fraction of the retail price to amazing decorative items that will liven up all your spaces, you never know what you will find on any given shopping trip or even an online shopping excursion. Currently, there are tons of great items under $10. What can you buy with a few $5 bills? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls hidden gems under $10 hitting shelves now.

1 Southern Tide Clothing

I couldn’t believe it when I scored Southern Tide clothing at Marshalls. It gives similar vibes to Vineyard Vines with an equally expensive price tag. I found a bunch of kids’ clothing options from the brand at Marshalls, including this Youth Short-Sleeve Kicking It Athletics Tee for just $7.99, compared to the $30 tees sold on the brand’s website.

2 New Candles

Marshalls is an amazing resource for candles. I used to pay full price, like $30 for a single-wick candle. Until I discovered that Marshalls has bougie smelling candles for less. This BUSTER + PUNCH 3in Road To Nowhere Scented Candle is a new arrival for $7.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 The Cutest Martha Stewart Tote

Marshalls has so many adorable purses and bags, ranging from under $10 to the thousands. I can’t believe that this MARTHA STEWART Cotton Canvas Tote With Embroidered Strawberries is just $9.99. It comes with a removable shoulder strap, and I love all the embroidered details.

4 Hand Soap

Hand soaps are useful and can also be decorative for your bathroom, and Marshalls always has tons. The new Sand + Fog scents, including this light and refreshing 15.7oz Driftwood And Sea Salt Scented Hand Soap, are just $6.99 and give serious beach house vibes.

5 Decorative Halloween Platters

Halloween items are already arriving at Marshalls! These Cynthia Rowley Haunted Toile Coupe Oval Platters are decorative and functional, a great way to serve apps for your Halloween gathering. Get them for just $5.99 for a set of two

6 A Tea Candle Lamp

This JP GLASSWARE 10×4.25in Glass Tea Light Table Lamp Candle Holder is a clever, creative, and chic way to burn your tea lights. The light green color is so pretty, and the price? Just $9.99.

7 Name-Brand Cosmetics

There are tons of name-brand cosmetics at Marshalls, all under retail price. This Clinique Even Better Concealer just landed on the website for $9.99. The same item sells at Sephora and other stores for $32.

8 Pet Toys

Marshalls also sells lots of amazing pet products, starting with toys. If you have an intense chewer, you don’t want to spend a ton of money on dog toys. This ZIPPYPAWS Coffee And Donutz Zippy Burrow Pet Toy is just $7.99 and super adorable.

9 A Pet Feeding Mat

Another new arrival is the Teddy Paws Toile Pet Feeding Mat. For $9.99, it is worth it, as it will keep your floors protected and in style while making cleanup easier.

10 Exfoliating Shower Towels

These LAURA ASHLEY 2pk Exfoliating Shower Towels are another great $5.99 item that will upgrade your bathing experience. You would pay a lot more for similar exfoliating cloths at stores like Ulta and Sephora, and these are perfect for a gift bag or basket.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Levi’s Workwear T-Shirts

This heavyweight Levi’s Workwear Tee is a high-quality item for $9.99. The durable t-shirt comes in a variety of colors and sizes. There are other t-shirts in the men’s department for around the same price.