Shop 7 Dollar Tree small-space kitchen finds under $5, from fridge baskets to kitchen shears.

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If you don’t have a lot of room in your kitchen but need to outfit it as efficiently (and as cheaply) as possible, make a Dollar Tree run. The popular dollar store has everything you need to prep, cook, and serve food for the absolute lowest prices imaginable. From kitchen towels to basting brushes, you can find pretty much every tool, gadget, and item. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree small-space kitchen finds under $5.

1 Charger Plates

Dollar Tree charger plates are among the store’s most popular items, as they add an instant layer of polish to dinnerware. I can’t believe that this gold metallic plastic charger plate is lightweight but still looks substantial once set on the table. And, it’s on sale for just $1. “I love these charger plates. I bought them about six months ago, and they add a very elegant look to the dining table!!” a shopper writes.

2 Basting Brushes

A basting brush is one of those items that a lot of people don’t have, but once they get one, it’s the ultimate game-changer. It makes glazing meats or brushing butter onto bread more efficient than improvising with a spoon. This McCormick silicone basting brush is heat-resistant, easy to clean, and just $1.25.

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3 Gold-Toned Cutlery

If you are in the market for a new set of silverware, pick up this 12-pack of gold cutlery with forks, knives, and spoons. At $1.25, it’s a popular purchase for event planners and caterers.

4 Kitchen Shears

A great set of kitchen shears is another game-changer, especially if you keep reaching for your paper-cutting scissors for kitchen tasks. They handle everything from opening packaging to trimming herbs or cutting through poultry. These Cooking Concepts stainless steel kitchen shears are $1.25, and such a steal compared to other stores.

5 Fridge Baskets

This Storage Essentials Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket is such a great item to keep your fridge clean and organized. The plastic bin clips right on and is a great space-saver. “I bought it about a day or two ago and I’m so happy I made that purchase. It’s really convenient and saves a lot of space in your fridge,” one shopper says about the $1.50 item.

7 Kitchen Towels

Upgrading your kitchen towels is an easy way to make your kitchen look better. This Home Collection kitchen towel is absorbent enough to dry dishes or wipe down counters without falling apart after a few washes. And, they are just $1.50.