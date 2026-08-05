11 Best New Lowe’s Fall Porch and Mum Finds Under $25

Go all out autumn with everyone's favorite late-blooming flower

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The temperatures may still be running high and outdoor activities are reigning supreme, but in a few weeks, we will officially be back in fall mode. And while it might be hard to believe, Lowe’s is well ahead of the curve in stocking some of the seasonal must-haves, including deck decor and everyone’s favorite late-blooming flower, mums. With the right combination of the two, you can have the most festive home on the block all autumn long! So, get ready to fall into the best new Lowe’s fall porch and mum finds you can get for under $25.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Porch and Doormat Finds Under $7.

1 Callowaymills Pumpkin Doormat

There’s nothing more effective for outdoor decor than dressing up your threshold! This Callowaymills Pumpkin Doormat ($17.75) has a look that makes it appropriate for all of fall (not just Halloween) with a celebratory harvest theme. And at this price, it’s hard to say no!

2 Altman Plants Red Mum 4-Pack

Unless you plant right, fall is the time when color starts disappearing from your garden. But if you pick up an Altman Plants Red Mum 4-Pack ($23.41), you can get a few more weeks of stunning ruby-colored blooms to liven up the landscape. The fact that they’re low-maintenance makes this decision even more of a no-brainer!

3 Worth Imports Scarecrow 2-Pack

Dressing up your deck can go a lot deeper than just putting up pumpkins and a straw sheaf. Instead, you can make your porch furniture look even more inviting with this Worth Imports Scarecrow 2-Pack ($19.10). This duo is also perfect for windowsills, banisters, or even sitting on top of hay bales.

4 Spring Hill Nurseries Yellow Quill Mammoth Mum

Whether you’re trying to keep with fall colors or not, there’s no denying that this Spring Hill Nurseries Yellow Quill Mammoth Mum ($22.08) is one of the most stunning late-bloomers you can get into your garden for fall. That brilliant sunburst is a truly unique and eye-catching addition to any yard or deck!

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds Hitting Shelves in August.

5 Worth Imports Pumpkin Decoration 2-Pack

Working with a decent-sized porch? You can really deck out your deck by sticking this Worth Imports Pumpkin Decoration 2-Pack ($24.98) in a planter or two to bring a little bit of shimmer to your display.

6 Glitzhome 24-in Fall Hanging Tag Decoration

Speaking of fantastic threshold decor, this Glitzhome 24-in Fall Hanging Tag Decoration ($23.98) is yet another well-priced option for your front door. It’ll be one of the first things your guests see when arriving and get them into the spirit of the season!

7 Origin 21 Spice Square Throw Pillow

Want to make your porch furniture fall-ready? This Origin 21 Spice Square Throw Pillow ($16.98) is just the right color for the season, and will make that rocking chair, bench, patio set even more comfy for all of autumn.

8 Spring Hill Nurseries Coral Daisy Mammoth Mum

Don’t feel pressured into thinking that your autumn garden needs to stick to traditional fall colors! This Spring Hill Nurseries Coral Daisy Mammoth Mum ($22.08) will bring that brilliant pop of pink to your yard that harmonizes so nicely with the earthy yellows and oranges that come through over the season.

RELATED: 11 Best New Michaels Fall Wreath and Craft Finds Under $15.

9 Allen + Roth Rust Resin Planter

With all of these mums coming in, you’re going to need somewhere to put them! This Allen + Roth Rust Resin Planter ($24.98) isn’t overly seasonal, but we love that it looks autumn-appropriate while still being a good option for pretty much all other months of the year. And at this price, it’s certainly a good buy!

10 Northlight Pampas Grass and Dried Florals Fall Harvest Wreath

Holiday decorations may still be months away, but if you want to deck out your deck a little early, we suggest this Northlight Pampas Grass and Dried Florals Fall Harvest Wreath ($22.79). With seasonally appropriate plants and colors, it’ll add a bit of elevated sophistication to your display.

11 Altman Plants Bronze Mum 4-Pack

It doesn’t get bolder or more beautiful than bronze! This Altman Plants Bronze Mum 4-Pack ($23.98) is not only a great value, but will add that stunning burnt orange hue to your deck’s color palette.