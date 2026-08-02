Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel front porch finds under $35, from solar frogs to harvest wreaths.

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The front porch at Cracker Barrel is legendary. Whenever I dine at the country-themed chain, I always see people lounging outside in rockers, kicking back like it’s summer in the South. Fun fact: You can buy Cracker Barrel rockers at the store or on the Old Country Store website. However, if you can’t afford to spend a few hundred dollars on the chairs, you can still infuse Cracker Barrel spirit onto your front porch. Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel front porch finds under $35.

1 Faux Hydrangea

If you want to add some (faux) flower power to your front porch, Cracker Barrel has some gorgeous options. The Jumbo White Faux Hydrangea Pick and the Jumbo Green Faux Hydrangea Pick are both super real-looking and just $24.99.

2 A Trio of Pumpkins Stained Glass

This glass pumpkin wall hanging catches light beautifully, adding depth to a plain porch wall. It is the perfect fall decoration to get your patio ready for the next season and Halloween. Get it for $24.99.

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3 Faux Sunflower Stems

Another great flower power option for your front porch? This Faux Branched Sunflower Stem for $21.99. It features three vibrant golden and orange-hued blooms with lifelike green leaves in a woven vase, bringing cheerful color and natural warmth to any fall front porch display.

4 Frog and Baby with Solar Umbrella

This adorable Frog and Baby with Solar Umbrella decoration is so sweet, demonstrating the beauty of parenthood. It features a parent and child frog in a warm embrace, escaping the rain under an umbrella. Get it on sale for $23.99 from $39.99.

5 Angel Windchimes

Wind chimes are a great outdoor decoration, adding beauty and beautiful sound.s This angel wind chime produces a soft, gentle jingle whenever a breeze passes through, reminding you what a great purchase it was for just $19.99. “Beautiful looking and sounding windchime,” a shopper says.

6 A Caterpilla Planter

The Metal Caterpillar Planter was one of my favorite items from the spring collection, and it is now on major clearance; originally $49.99 but now just $29.99. It has four spots to plant real flowers or pretend plant faux flowers.

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7 A Fall Sunflower Wreath

The best wreath seasons are ahead! Before hanging your holiday wreaths, decorate your front door with the best porch art of all: This Harvest Floral Wreath. It is adorned with sunflowers and other fall-hued blooms. Get it for just $34.99.

8 Chair Cushions

Cracker Barrel sells lots of rocking chairs and other patio furniture. If you can’t afford them, refresh the ones you already have with this XL chair cushion. It fits generously on rocking chairs or porch seating, giving extra support for longer sits. It’s a simple way to make porch time cozier for just $24.99 per piece, and it comes in blue, red, and beige.

9 An LED Star

Let there be light on your porch! This LED white glass star adds light and evening ambiance. It’s an easy way to keep a porch feeling warm after dark. It’s on sale for $9.74, a total steal.

10 A Butterfly Wall Hanging

This blue glass butterfly wall hanging is light-catching and colorful. Hang it on a porch window or directly on the wall. Its glass detailing makes it stand out from typical metal yard art. And the best thing is, it’s on sale for $17.99.

11 Metal Flowers

You won’t have to worry about watering with this pot of metal flowers. The piece is weatherproof but still adds a much-needed dose of color and greenery. It’s a low-effort way to keep a porch looking lively and colorful year-round for just $14.99.