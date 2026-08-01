11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Finds Under $1.50

Shop the best Dollar Tree fall finds under $1.50, from harvest mushroom decor to a pumpkin cup.

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If you love fall (and honestly, who doesn’t?), it’s easy to overspend on getting in the spirit. But at Dollar Tree, you don’t need to double check your bank balance before picking up your favorite fall finds. Every item on this list—covering craft supplies, kitchen textiles, tableware, drinkware, and decor—costs just $1.50. The harvest paint set, the color-your-own table cover, the decorative mesh, the mushroom decor 3-pack, the oven mitts and pot holders—Dollar Tree’s fall section is stocked and worth a dedicated sweep before it clears out. Before you spend more to get that fall feeling elsewhere, these are the eleven finds at Dollar Tree worth knowing about.

1 Harvest Theme Ribbons

This harvest theme ribbon comes in assorted designs (think plaids, pumpkins, and seasonal solids), making it the perfect craft supply for finishing wreaths, gift wrapping, and floral arrangements without requiring a separate trip to a specialty store. Pick up several colorways and have a full fall ribbon supply for under $10.

2 Harvest Themed Mushroom Decor

Place these three harvest mushroom decor pieces around the house and bring the cottagecore fall aesthetic to a counter, a windowsill, or a grouped seasonal display. These harvest themed mushroom decor pieces come in assorted colors—the most pieces per dollar of anything on this list.

3 Harvest Theme Maple Leaf Dish

A maple leaf-shaped dish is the fall accent that holds rings, tea bags, candy, or nothing at all and looks seasonal either way. This metallic maple leaf dish comes in assorted colors, are small enough to fit anywhere, and specific enough to register immediately as a fall detail.

4 Decorative Mesh

These five-yard spools of fall decorative mesh is the wreath and arrangement supply that adds volume and texture to any seasonal project without requiring construction skills. This seasonal decorative mesh comes in assorted harvest colors and makes everything it touches look more substantial.

5 Fall Theme Stackable Mug

A fall-themed stackable mug for $1.50 is the seasonal kitchen find that makes morning coffee feel like a deliberate October choice. This fall theme stackable mug comes in four autumnal colors. Pick up several and rotate through the season.

6 Harvest DIY Decor

This four-piece harvest DIY decor kit sets four fall scenes, with owls, pumpkins, leaves, gourds, and seasonal sunflowers. It also covers the full fall color palette—the oranges, browns, and golds that show up in every pumpkin, leaf, and wreath project from September through November.

7 Harvest Theme Placemats

These metallic fall placemats capture that golden hour glow that hits leaves just so in October. They’ve got a harvest theme in assorted designs—buy enough for a full table and the whole dining room shifts to fall in one purchase.

8 Color Your Own Table Cover

A color-your-own-table-cover is the activity and the decoration in a single purchase. Set your tablescape and pass out the markers. It’s a great fall entertaining find for households where small people need something to do while the food gets ready.

9 Harvest Pumpkin Cup with Lid and Straw

A pumpkin-themed cup with a lid and straw makes a weekday coffee or an after-school drink feel like a small fall event. This harvest pumpkin cup with lid and straw comes in assorted colors and gets trotted out daily during back-to-school drop off season.

10 Home Collection Oven Mitts and Pot Holders

Fall baking season starts in earnest when the temperature drops, and having a fresh set of oven mitts and pot holders ready costs just $1.50 at Dollar Tree. These Home Collection oven mitts and pot holders are the kitchen restocking find that you’ll be glad you have come Thanksgiving.

11 Harvest Theme Coffee Cup

Autumn is all about maximizing your time outdoors, surrounded by foliage with a hot beverage in hand. This harvest theme coffee cup 4-pack comes in assorted designs, and makes it easy to take your coffee or PSL anywhere from the Fall Fest to the football game.