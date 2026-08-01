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11 Best New Costco Finds Under $20

Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
August 1, 2026
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Affordable Costco finds including clothing, snacks, skincare, and home essentials.
Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
August 1, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A Costco cart can hold more than oversized staples and pantry restocks. The real treasures often hide in the aisles between the familiar favorites: a swimsuit that solves a vacation packing dilemma, a snack that disappears faster than expected, or a small home upgrade that makes daily routines a little easier.

This month’s under-$20 finds bring together fashion, beauty, food, and practical gear without asking shoppers to spend big. These eleven finds are the kinds of Costco discoveries that make a quick warehouse trip well worth the drive.

1
Lazypants Women’s Luxe Short

LazyPants Womens Luxe Short
Costco

Summer dressing starts with pieces that feel effortless, and these Lazypants shorts fit the bill. With a soft feel and comfortable shape, they’re ready for slow mornings, errands, travel days, and everything in between. Pair them with a sweatshirt now or a tank top when temperatures climb. The shorts are priced at $9.97.

2
Two Pack of Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Dry to Normal Sensitive Skin 20 fl oz
Costco

A skincare classic earns its spot in the bathroom cabinet for good reason. Cetaphil’s gentle cleanser is made for dry to normal, sensitive skin and comes in a two-bottle package that makes it easy to keep a backup ready. Shop it at Costco Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. The two-pack costs $19.99.

3
DKNY Women’s Ruffle Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit

DKNY Womens Ruffle Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit
Costco

This DKNY Ruffle Sleeve Swimsuit brings a playful touch to a classic one-piece silhouette. The ruffle sleeves add a feminine detail while keeping the overall look easy to wear for pool days, beach trips, or resort getaways. The swimsuit is available for $19.97.

4
Kirkland Signature Whole Dried Blueberries

Kirkland Signature Whole Dried Blueberries 20 oz
Costco

Snack drawers and breakfast bowls get an upgrade with these dried blueberries. Toss them into oatmeal, muffins, yogurt, or trail mix for a burst of sweetness without much prep. Find the bag at. The 20-ounce package costs $10.49.

5
Kirkland Signature Hair Regrowth Treatment for Men

Kirkland Signature Hair Regrowth Treatment Extra Strength for Men 5 Percent Minoxidil Topical Solution 2 fl oz 6 pack
Costco

For shoppers looking to maintain a regular hair care routine, this 5% minoxidil topical solution offers a convenient supply. It is designed for ongoing use and comes in a format that’s easy to store and reach for. A six-pack of this effective hair regrowth treatment is priced at $17.99.

6
Multipurpose Noodle Hand Towel

Multipurpose Noodle Hand Towel 3 pack
Costco

Small household upgrades can have a big impact, and these textured hand towels bring a fresh look to kitchens and bathrooms. The three-pack offers plenty of extras for everyday spills, drying dishes, and quick cleanups. Find these Multipurpose Noodle Hand Towels at Costco for $14.99.

7
Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets 55 oz
Costco

Few snack combinations are as reliable as salty pretzels and creamy peanut butter. Enter: the Costco Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets. This oversized container is built for sharing, stocking snack shelves, or keeping around for whenever cravings strike. A 55-ounce container costs $11.99.

8
Habitual Youth Dress

Habitual Youth Dress
Costco

A simple dress can become the hardest-working piece in a closet, and this Habitual Youth Dress for girls is made for easy outfit changes. Wear it casually with sneakers or dress it up with accessories for fun. Cute, comfy, and $16.99.

9
Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce

Lea and Perrins Worcestershire Sauce 20 fl oz 2 Count
Costco

A pantry staple with decades of staying power, Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce adds depth to marinades, burgers, soups, and sauces. This two-pack makes sure home cooks have plenty on hand for future recipes. The pair costs $10.49.

10
Lepro LED Camping Lantern with 2 Detachable Flashlights

Lepro LED Camping Lantern with 2 Detachable Flashlights
Costco

Camping gear doesn’t have to wait for a campsite. This LED camping lantern with detachable flashlights can come in handy during outdoor adventures, emergencies, or backyard evenings. The lantern is available for $19.97.

11
Flamingo Disposable Dermaplane Razors

Flamingo Disposable Dermaplane Razors 10 count
Costco

At-home beauty routines get a simple addition with these disposable dermaplane razors from Flamingo. The ten-count pack of Flamingo Disposable Dermaplane Razors makes it easy to keep replacements available for regular touch-ups. $19.99.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
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