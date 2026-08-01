11 Best New Costco Finds Under $20

Affordable Costco finds including clothing, snacks, skincare, and home essentials.

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A Costco cart can hold more than oversized staples and pantry restocks. The real treasures often hide in the aisles between the familiar favorites: a swimsuit that solves a vacation packing dilemma, a snack that disappears faster than expected, or a small home upgrade that makes daily routines a little easier.

This month’s under-$20 finds bring together fashion, beauty, food, and practical gear without asking shoppers to spend big. These eleven finds are the kinds of Costco discoveries that make a quick warehouse trip well worth the drive.

1 Lazypants Women’s Luxe Short

Summer dressing starts with pieces that feel effortless, and these Lazypants shorts fit the bill. With a soft feel and comfortable shape, they’re ready for slow mornings, errands, travel days, and everything in between. Pair them with a sweatshirt now or a tank top when temperatures climb. The shorts are priced at $9.97.

2 Two Pack of Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

A skincare classic earns its spot in the bathroom cabinet for good reason. Cetaphil’s gentle cleanser is made for dry to normal, sensitive skin and comes in a two-bottle package that makes it easy to keep a backup ready. Shop it at Costco Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. The two-pack costs $19.99.

3 DKNY Women’s Ruffle Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit

This DKNY Ruffle Sleeve Swimsuit brings a playful touch to a classic one-piece silhouette. The ruffle sleeves add a feminine detail while keeping the overall look easy to wear for pool days, beach trips, or resort getaways. The swimsuit is available for $19.97.

4 Kirkland Signature Whole Dried Blueberries

Snack drawers and breakfast bowls get an upgrade with these dried blueberries. Toss them into oatmeal, muffins, yogurt, or trail mix for a burst of sweetness without much prep. Find the bag at. The 20-ounce package costs $10.49.

5 Kirkland Signature Hair Regrowth Treatment for Men

For shoppers looking to maintain a regular hair care routine, this 5% minoxidil topical solution offers a convenient supply. It is designed for ongoing use and comes in a format that’s easy to store and reach for. A six-pack of this effective hair regrowth treatment is priced at $17.99.

6 Multipurpose Noodle Hand Towel

Small household upgrades can have a big impact, and these textured hand towels bring a fresh look to kitchens and bathrooms. The three-pack offers plenty of extras for everyday spills, drying dishes, and quick cleanups. Find these Multipurpose Noodle Hand Towels at Costco for $14.99.

7 Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

Few snack combinations are as reliable as salty pretzels and creamy peanut butter. Enter: the Costco Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets. This oversized container is built for sharing, stocking snack shelves, or keeping around for whenever cravings strike. A 55-ounce container costs $11.99.

8 Habitual Youth Dress

A simple dress can become the hardest-working piece in a closet, and this Habitual Youth Dress for girls is made for easy outfit changes. Wear it casually with sneakers or dress it up with accessories for fun. Cute, comfy, and $16.99.

9 Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce

A pantry staple with decades of staying power, Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce adds depth to marinades, burgers, soups, and sauces. This two-pack makes sure home cooks have plenty on hand for future recipes. The pair costs $10.49.

10 Lepro LED Camping Lantern with 2 Detachable Flashlights

Camping gear doesn’t have to wait for a campsite. This LED camping lantern with detachable flashlights can come in handy during outdoor adventures, emergencies, or backyard evenings. The lantern is available for $19.97.

11 Flamingo Disposable Dermaplane Razors

At-home beauty routines get a simple addition with these disposable dermaplane razors from Flamingo. The ten-count pack of Flamingo Disposable Dermaplane Razors makes it easy to keep replacements available for regular touch-ups. $19.99.