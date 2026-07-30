7 Best New Costco Cleaning and Laundry Finds Under $25

Shop 7 new Costco cleaning and laundry finds under $25, from trash bags to dish soap.

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If you aren’t shopping at Costco for all your cleaning and laundry supplies, you are missing out. The warehouse has so many amazing deals on everything you need to get your home cleaned and your clothes freshly laundered. From Kirkland Signature products that some shoppers say are better than name-brand to the real-deal products, there are tons of items you should buy. Here are the 7 best Costco cleaning and laundry finds under $25.

1 A Poo-Pourri Set

Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray, Variety Pack, 3.4 fl oz, 3-count, is on sale for $23.99 after $5 off. “I know it sounds like a ridiculous product and it seems a little pricey but this stuff works! I keep it in all of my bathrooms, especially the powder room since that is bathroom my guests use the most. I think it is a good host move to have Poo-Pourri available for guests since it is a horrifying experience to really have to go and not want to due to the possibility of odor in someone else’s home,” a shopper says.

2 Dawn Powerwash Set

The Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Soap Spray, Fresh Clean, 1 Starter Kit + 2 Refills set is a popular item for $15.39. “I have been using this for a couple years now, mostly on the porcelain grates of my smoker where food debris gets really baked on to a point a wire brush doesn’t come close to cutting it. A quick hosing in the laundry tub, then a good spray down with the Dawn, let it rest for a half hour then a soaking in hot water for an hour or so and the baked on food and grease comes off easliy with a 3M pad,” one says.

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3 Kirkland Trash Bags

Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bag, 200-count, is high-quality. Shopper maintain it is a steal, offering name-brand quality for a low price. “I can’t live without these trash bags! They are perfect in every way: 1.) They don’t smell like anything! They’re not perfumed or plasticky smelling, which is WONDERFUL. 2.) They stretch so they don’t easily rip or split open if something square or sharp pokes into the bag (so no messy spills!) 3. they’re just the right size,not too big, not too small, so I can’t really overfill them and I can lift, lug and throw them into the outdoor garbage bin all by myself, if I need to. Great Trash Bags and another great item by Kirkland! Please keep making them just the way they are! Thanks, Costco!” writes a shopper.

4 Kirkland Signature Detergent

I always buy laundry detergent at Costco. The warehouse has the best everyday deals on Tide, but its Kirkland Signature detergent is better than name-brand, according to lots of shoppers. “This product is every bit as good as name brand competitors such as Tide! We have been Tide users for years and have found UltraClean removes stains well, freshens colors, and even smell much better than Tide,” one writes.

5 Clorox ToiletWand Set

Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System, Rainforest Rush, 1 Wand & 36 Refills, is $21.99 after $4 off. Shoppers have been using it over a decade. “Have been using these a very long time. Never have to touch anything, pop on and off the wand, disposable and new ones can sit in ‘clean’ enclosed canister near your toilet. Very worth it to not have a non-disposable, wet, unsanitary brush,” one wrote nine years ago.

6 Kirkland Signature Oxi Powder

Kirkland Signature Oxi Powder is $13.99. It differs slightly from OxiClean, but lots of shoppers maintain that it works better at removing pesky stains overnight. “Their version of oxi-clean is what oxi-clean used to be. It is much, much better at removing stains than the current version of oxiclean,” one person says. “And roughly half the price,” another adds.

7 A Scrub Mommy Sponge Set

The set of eight Scrub Mommy Sponges is the best deal in town for $17.99. “These sponges last a long time and are more than a cute face. They really work and last and last,” a shopper writes. “Love the two sided feature. Such a great deal for the variety pack! I’m so glad Costco has these available at my local warehouse again,” another adds.