11 Best New Tractor Supply Tool and Hardware Finds Under $25

Get on top of your to-do list for less with these affordable essentials.

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Out of all our latest Tractor Supply finds, we’ve been particularly impressed with the number of affordable tools and overall workbench items that are available. But perhaps most importantly, this includes many that are well within most shoppers’ budgets. Whether it’s essentials like hammers and pliers or other hardware like staplers and transport straps, it’s totally possible to get everything you need without spending too much. Want to see what all the fuss is about? Here are the best new Tractor Supply tool and hardware finds under $25.

1 JobSmart 37 pc. SAE/Metric Screwdriver Set

It doesn’t take a workbench wizard to see that having a JobSmart 37 pc. SAE/Metric Screwdriver Set ($9.99) available will come in handy. But beyond the more than three dozen included tools, we also love that it’s sold along with an incredibly helpful unit for keeping them all organized. It’s a true two-in-one win at a remarkable price!

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Workbench Accessories Under $15.

2 JobSmart Assorted Adjustable Wrench Set, 4 pc.

Working with nuts and bolts comes with the territory of DIY projects. This JobSmart Assorted Adjustable Wrench Set ($19.99) makes it easy to cover any size you’ll need, providing four different adjustable tools (6″, 8″, 10″, and 12″). It’s a toolbox must-have!

3 JobSmart 11-in-1 Multi-Plier Tool

When it comes to tools, multiple use cases are always ideal. That’s why we’ll never go without this JobSmart 11-in-1 Multi-Plier Tool ($7.99). Not only is it incredibly well priced and durable, but it includes nearly a dozen features you can put to use. The fact that it all folds down to fit in your pocket doesn’t hurt, either!

4 Stanley 25 ft. Powerlock Tape Measure

Can you even start a project without a proper way to take accurate measurements? A Stanley 25 ft. Powerlock Tape Measure ($12.99) should be the first product you pick up when starting a tool collection. But if we’re being honest with ourselves, you’ll always need more than one on hand for those times it inexplicably goes missing. It’s a true essential for any workbelt!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Camping Finds Under $25.

5 Traveller 2 in. x 27 ft. Ratchet Tie-Down Strap

If you’re loading up your roofrack or flatbed, it’s essential to make sure everything is secure before driving off. This Traveller 2 in. x 27 ft. Ratchet Tie-Down Strap ($9.99) is the kind of item you’ll always want on hand when moving materials. Customers have also given it an impressive 4.8-star average rating on the Tractor Supply website, calling the item “great quality at a great price” and “easy to use.”

6 Traveller 60 in. x 78 in. Bungee Cargo Net

Speaking of safely moving items, there are some cases where a simple strap won’t do. This Traveller 60 in. x 78 in. Bungee Cargo Net ($24.99) can help secure cargo on your flatbed, with a dozen hook attachments. Overall, the item can stretch to 90″ by 117″ for larger loads.

Similar to the aforementioned Traveller product, shoppers have also given this item a 4.8-star rating, saying it is “high quality, durable, easy to attach, and great elasticity for covering our load.”

7 Crescent 16 oz. Rip Claw Hammer

We’d agree that while it’s a bare-bones essential, the hammer might be one of the simpler tools in the lineup. But on the other hand, this Crescent 16 oz. Rip Claw Hammer ($16.99) adds some functionality with its design, making it easier to pull nails during demolition work.

The product’s 5-star average rating also speaks to how much Tractor Supply customers love it, many of whom especially appreciate the fiberglass handle. “This is a comfortable hammer that is well balanced. The grip is natural to hold,” writes one.

8 Barn Star 3-in-1 Tacker Staple Gun Kit

Whether you’re running wires or securing a sign, no tool kit is complete without a Barn Star 3-in-1 Tacker Staple Gun Kit ($12.99). This ensemble makes it easy to get everything you need, complete with three different sets of staples that can help with everything from quick home repairs, upholstery work, crafts, and so much more.,

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Tool Storage Finds Under $25.

9 JobSmart Mini and Full-Size Pliers Set, 8 pc.

Just like screwdrivers, pliers are not a “one size fits all” type of tool. Round out your toolbox and workbench with this JobSmart Mini and Full-Size Pliers Set ($19.99), which comes with eight different variations of this absolute essential and is designed with a comfortable foam grip.

10 Stanley 6-in-1 Quick-Change Interchangeable Screwdriver

Speaking of multi-use tools, this Stanley 6-in-1 Quick-Change Interchangeable Screwdriver ($8.99) is the kind of item even novices should have on hand for home repairs. This convenient space-saver is also a Tractor Supply shopper favorite, sporting an impressive 4.9-star average rating.

“I like the versatility of this 6-in-1 screwdriver; it can drive in different-size nuts and has multiple applications and uses in any field of work,” writes one happy customer. “Good quality from a good brand that’s been around for many years.”

11 GroundWork Camp Axe

There’s nothing worse than working with yard tools that just don’t cut it. That’s not an issue with GroundWork Camp Axe ($17.99), which is perfect for cutting through branches, managing small logs, and more. We especially love the fiberglass handle that both promotes durability and makes each swing easier on your hands.