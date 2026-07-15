11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-July

Shop the best new Tractor Supply finds for mid-July, from a YETI Roadie to a ceramic duck mug.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Summer is when Tractor Supply really shows its range beyond the basics. Yes, you’ll still find restocks on animal feed, automotive supplies, and gear for your lawn and garden, but right now, you’ll also find some more singular items worth considering for your home, wardrobe, and even for gifting. The list begins and ends with two great products from YETI, and sandwiched in between, you’ll find everything from a portable chicken house to a Carhartt infant onesie, and a 10-cubic-foot poly wheelbarrow. Planning your next Tractor Supply trip? Here are eleven finds hitting shelves in mid-July.

1 YETI Rambler French Press

YETI’s Rambler French Press keeps your coffee hot through an entire morning, which matters on a job site, a camping trip, or a porch where the temperature drops before the cup is finished. It’s made with stainless steel, has double wall vacuum insulation, and separates the gourds from your beverage using a specialized filter. This YETI 34-oz navy French press is $110 and a premium coffee find for anyone already a part of the YETI ecosystem.

2 PetSafe EasySport Harness

The EasySport name comes from PetSafe’s focus on making the harness easy to put on a dog that isn’t cooperating. Great for active dogs who love running, hiking, and long walks, it’s got front and back clip points, padded chest panel, and a design that doesn’t require threading legs through loops. This PetSafe EasySport harness in large black is $29.99 and a strong everyday walking harness for larger dogs.

3 Retriever Pet Retreat Portable Kennel

And because your dog deserves the best, another premier pet product: This portable kennel gives dogs a familiar, secure space when you travel whether the destination is a campsite, a yard, or a family gathering where a kennel provides more peace of mind than a leash. This Retriever pet retreat portable kennel is $199.99.

4 Cotton and Rye Tiered Bandana Print Maxi Sundress

Who says Tractor Supply doesn’t have a soft side? This bandana print maxi sundress commits to its Western-adjacent aesthetic and does it well, with a print and the tiered silhouette work together recognizably. This Cotton and Rye bandana print maxi sundress is $37.49.

5 Carhartt Infant Boy Short Sleeve Plaid Woven Onesie

If dad loves the workwear brand Carhartt, chances are the whole family will love the brand’s infantwear too. The quality construction means the onesie holds up through the repeated washings that infant clothes require. This Carhartt infant plaid woven onesie is $14.99.

6 Aivituvin Raised Backyard Hen House for 1-2 Chickens

Chicken supplies are some of Tractor Supply’s most popular products, and this Aivituvin raised backyard hen house is a great starting point for anyone just getting started. It keeps chickens off the ground and away from ground-level predators while making coop cleanup easier. The raised design allows waste to fall through and simplifies the daily maintenance that backyard chicken keeping requires. At $149.99, it’s attractive in the yard and sized for a starter flock.

7 Sunnydaze Decor Square Fire Pit Rim Liner

A fire pit rim liner reinforces the edge of an in-ground or stone fire pit, preventing erosion and giving the fire pit a cleaner, more finished look without rebuilding it. This Sunnydaze Decor square fire pit rim liner is $175 and the backyard upgrade for anyone with an existing pit that needs a structural or aesthetic refresh.

8 Moultrie Field & Stream 34W Solar Panel

This 34-watt solar panel is sized to power trail cameras, feeders, and other field equipment without requiring battery replacements, making it the set-it-and-leave-it power solution for anyone with equipment running in a remote location. The Moultrie Field & Stream 34W solar panel is $49.99.

9 Red Shed Ceramic Duck Mug

A ceramic duck mug for $3.99 is the Tractor Supply find that exists in its own category — whimsical, specific, and priced so low that it makes a great bulk gift to have on hand. This Red Shed ceramic duck mug holds 13.9 ounces and is the most affordable item on this list by a significant margin.

10 Groundwork Pro Poly Wheelbarrow

A 10-cubic-foot poly wheelbarrow is the heavy-duty garden and yard tool that handles large loads without the rust and weight concerns that come with metal alternatives. Its poly construction means it can live outside year-round without deteriorating. This Groundwork Pro poly wheelbarrow is $179.

11 YETI Roadie 8

Last but not least, another YETI entry. The Roadie 8 is YETI’s personal-size hard cooler: small enough to carry like a lunchbox, built to the same standard as the full-size lineup, and capable of keeping ice for days rather than hours. “Armored to the core and virtually indestructible,” this YETI Roadie 8 is $165 and the premium cooler for one or two people who want YETI performance without the bulk of a larger model.