11 Best New Tractor Supply Pet and Yard Finds Under $30

Treat your four-legged friends and get your outdoor space up to snuff with these products.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As the peak season for backyard usage, we’ve been turning to Tractor Supply even more often lately to get the items we need to make the most of this summer. But it’s not just about our enjoyment: We’re also treating our four-legged family members to some fun, too! It turns out the rural retailer is just as well stocked on gardening supplies and outdoor games as it is on chew toys and animal essentials, including many at super low prices. So, if you’re planning to stock up for the entire family (including the non-human members), check out the best new Tractor Supply pet and yard finds available now for under $30.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Finds Under $25 Hitting Shelves Now.

1 Allsop Home & Garden Solar Storybook Fairy String Lights

Setting the right ambiance in your backyard always comes down to making the right lighting choices, but it’s not always just about string lights and lanterns. These Allsop Home & Garden Solar Storybook Fairy String Lights ($19.99) are a well-priced and whimsical way to add a soft glow to any surface, all without requiring running wires or finding an outlet.

“These lights are designed to last,” writes one happy customer. “I love the different settings and performance. You can set them bright, light, or dancing with the push of a button.”

2 Wells Lamont Women’s Suede Leather Gloves

Part of spending time in the yard inevitably includes a bit of gardening. But before you dig in, consider picking up a pair of Wells Lamont Women’s Suede Leather Gloves ($4.19). They’ll help protect your hands whenever you’re dealing with branches, twigs, thorny flowers, leaves, and more.

3 Pet Honesty Calming Supplement for Cats

Dealing with a potentially anxious feline? These Pet Honesty Calming Supplement for Cats ($14.99) can come in as a huge savior during vet visits, travel, or when suffering from separation issues, thanks to natural anxiety-reducing ingredients like L-theanine, thiamine, and chamomile. They can also help deal with issues like excess scratching and marking!

“My cat has always been skittish. She is so much calmer and loving!” says one Tractor Supply customer after discovering this product. “She now sleeps all sprawled out on my bed instead of hiding away…”

4 Retriever Rectangular Pillow Pet Bed

You put a lot of time into selecting comfy furniture for you and your family. Shouldn’t your four-legged friends get the same kind of treatment? With the pricing on this Retriever Rectangular Pillow Pet Bed ($9.99) as low as it is, getting your pup or cat nice and cozy is well within your budget.

“Lasts a very long time, easy to wash, and was a remarkable price,” writes one happy customer. “I bought several. My dog loves it, and we use one in the vehicle for long trips.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Stores as July Begins.

5 Banzai Wigglin’ Water Sprinkler

If you ask us, the best way to celebrate summer is with water-based lawn activities. This Banzai Wigglin’ Water Sprinkler ($12.99) takes the tried-and-true pastime of running through the sprinkler to an entirely new level, with 12 feet of spraying. It’s perfect for backyard birthday parties!

6 Duke-N-Boots 2-in-1 Pet Bowl

Pets still have to eat and stay hydrated when they’re on the go! This Duke-N-Boots 2-in-1 Pet Bowl ($9.99) is small and packable in practically any day bag, with enough room for both food and water for your four-legged friend. Never leave for the airport or park without one!

7 Retriever On-the-Go Portable Pet Water Bottle

Summer heat can be hard on dogs. Make sure they stay hydrated wherever you are with this Retriever On-the-Go Portable Pet Water Bottle ($10.99). No need to open a bowl and find a fountain: Simply flip open the attached drinking dish, squeeze to fill, and your pup will have plenty to drink!

8 Cutter 32 fl. oz. Backyard Bug Control Spray Concentrate

We love the warm weather summer brings, but we can’t say the same thing about all of the bugs that come with it. Fortunately, you can reclaim your yard by treating it with Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray Concentrate ($11.99). This 32 oz. bottle attaches directly to your hose for easy application and provides up to three months of protection from ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes.

“I always use these products as soon as I see a flying insect in my presence,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I get so many compliments when I have cookouts or parties with no mosquitoes or flies in sight!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Oasis Finds.

9 Leigh Country Big Country Adirondack Chair

Outdoor furniture can get pricey pretty quick, but thanks to Tractor Supply, you can still deck out your yard on a budget. This Leigh Country Big Country Adirondack Chair ($24.99) is an affordable version of our favorite style of outdoor chair, complete with a built-in cup holder.

Customers on the store’s website call them “so comfortable and beautiful,” while others say they’re “great quality” and “durable.”

10 Retriever Mega Watermelon Plush Dog Toy

Talk about the dog days of summer! This month, treat your pup to this Retriever Mega Watermelon Plush Dog Toy ($9.99) for hours of squeaky, chewy play. We also love that it’s machine washable!

11 Cat Craft Catnip Fish Kicker Toys, 3 Pack

…And don’t think for a second we would leave our feline friends hanging! These Cat Craft Catnip Fish Kicker Toys ($7.49) come in a three-pack and are a great way to keep your kitty happy for hours.