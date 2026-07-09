11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Hidden Gems Under $20

Get what you need to get outdoors for less, including bug spray, pool accessories, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Because of the everyday low pricing, we can’t say we’re surprised there are so many great items you can get at Tractor Supply for under $20. But as we push into summer, we’ve really come to appreciate just how much there is available that can help set up your backyard on a budget. From bug protection and outdoor decorations to pool accessories and even a few fun toys, the rural retailer could really be your one-stop seasonal shop for spending a lot less. Here are the best new Tractor Supply backyard hidden gems you can get right now for under $20.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Summer Patio Deals Starting This Week.

1 Red Shed 16 in. Metal Hen

Tractor Supply is known for being well stocked with rustic decor. But there’s something about this Red Shed 16 in. Metal Hen ($9.99) that we think works with pretty much any backyard setup as a unique planter or potted plant holder. It can be anything from a cheeky addition to your garden bed or even a table centerpiece!

2 GroundWork Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Thermometer

Amateur meteorologists take note: You can now get hyper-local weather information with this GroundWork Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Thermometer ($19.99). Simply install the wirless sensor in your backyard for instant updates on temperature (including highs and lows), as well as a quick look at what conditions are like inside your home.

Customers appear to agree, giving it a perfect 5-star average rating. They call it “easy to ready” and “easy to set up.”

3 Shubug Natural Clean Mist, 360 Spray

Besides a passing thunderstorm, there’s nothing that can ruin a day outdoors like a swarm of biting insects. Thankfully, you can reclaim your backyard with this Shubug Natural Clean Mist, 360 Spray ($12.99). The water-based formula provides up to 10 hours of protection from mosquitoes while leaving your skin feeling fresh.

4 H2OGO! Comfort Plush Floating Pool Mat

It’s not a good feeling to have summer pass you by without spending enough time in the water. This H2OGO! Comfort Plush Floating Pool Mat ($17.99) is the ultimate affordable aqua lounger, complete with a fabric topper that keeps its surface from getting too hot in the sun.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds for Your Backyard This Summer.

5 Bell & Howell Solar Cascading Butterflies Wind Chime Lights

If you’re on the hunt for an eye-catching ornament for your backyard, look no further than these Bell & Howell Cascading Butterflies Wind Chime Lights ($19.99). The solar-powered piece stuns during the day before switching on after sunset to add a dazzling, colorful display to your outdoor space. And because it’s so easy to install, it’s a bit of a decor no-brainer!

6 Red Shed Farmer’s Floral Square Throw Pillow

Just like indoors, your patio and porch furniture probably needs a little dressing up. This Red Shed Farmer’s Floral Square Throw Pillow ($12.49) provides a little extra texture and a lot of extra comfort to your chairs, sofas, and sectionals. And at this price, you could deck out your entire deck!

7 John Deere Bubble Mower Toy

Sure, staying on top of mowing the lawn might be a chore to you. But thanks to this John Deere Bubble Mower Toy ($18.74), it’s actually a fun outdoor activity for your little ones! It’s a great way to keep them active, entertained, and outdoors for the summer.

8 Zingz Celestial Windchimes

We put a lot of time into making our backyards look great. But what about making them sound great, too? You can get both with these Zingz Home Celestial Wind Chimes ($9.99), which will turn every passing breeze into a symphony once you hang them up.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Patio Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now.

9 Margo Garden Products Cabral Pot

As far as we’re concerned, there’s no limit to when you can add new potted plants to your backyard, patio, or porch. We love this Margo Garden Products Cabral Pot ($19.99) because it looks way more expensive than its price tag, providing a simple rustic look that will match with pretty much any existing decor.

10 Simba Toys Bubble String Game

Speaking of keeping the kids entertained, we’re thrilled to see this Simba Toys Bubble String Game ($5.99) available at such a steal of a price. The simple yet effective toy makes it easy to create massive floating blobs for children 3 and up, complete with an attached washer to help ensure proper bubble formation.

11 Techko Outdoor Solar Rattan-Style LED Lantern

Setting up exterior lighting can get expensive quickly, not to mention take up a ton of time for running wires and setting everything up. Fortunately, you can avoid both of those outcomes with a Techko Outdoor Solar Rattan-Style LED Lantern ($19.99). These sun-powered pieces are easily movable and set a nice ambiance with their glow, whether they’re used as a table centerpiece, to light stairways, or to illuminate a path.