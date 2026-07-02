11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Finds Under $20

Save some serious money on these water activities, lighting options, gardening tools, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s hard to overstate just how helpful Tractor Supply has been for getting our garden in working order this year. But it doesn’t end at plants and flowers: The rural retailer has also been a fantastic resource for prepping our outdoor space for maximum enjoyment all summer long. From patio add-ons and bird feeders to water games and pool accessories, it feels like we’ll be able to coast right through Labor Day without any regrets. Here are the best new Tractor Supply backyard finds you can score for under $20.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Under $5.

1 Red Shed Adult Quad Chair

Whether you’re setting up an outdoor movie theater for the night or simply need extra places to sit at your 4th of July party, it’s hard to overstate how useful a Red Shed Adult Quad Chair ($19.99). And with this low pricing, you can pick up as much as you need for the entire family!

Of course, it goes without saying that these are also super useful beyond the backyard. The easily portable furniture should be your go-to for camping trips, sporting events, beach days, and more!

2 Red Shed 12 in. Solar Chicken Lantern

We love an easy lighting solution! This Red Shed 12 in. Solar Chicken Lantern ($13.99) is perfect for your back porch or patio when you need a little more light at the table, to illuminate a walkway, or to line your pool. And because its sun-powered, you’ll never have to worry about running wires or plugging it in to charge between uses!

3 Tiki Merry Metal Torch

Speaking of illumination, is there anything more classic for backyard lighting than a Tiki Merry Metal Torch ($6.49)? We’re hard-pressed to think of a better ambiance than that flickering flame! Of course, the fact that this version is made of sturdy metal rather than wood and bamboo (while still super affordable) is a major bonus.

4 H2OGO! Comfort Plush Floating Pool Mat

It’s not a good feeling to have summer pass you by without spending enough time in the water. This H2OGO! Comfort Plush Floating Pool Mat ($17.99) is the ultimate affordable aqua lounger, complete with a fabric topper that keeps its surface from getting too hot in the sun.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Workshop Finds Under $25.

5 Intex Snapset Pool Fun At The Beach

Just because an in-ground wasn’t in the budget doesn’t mean your little ones can’t spend the summer cooling off! This Intex Snapset Pool Fun At The Beach ($15.99) is the ideal affordable kiddie option, featuring a capacity of 17 gallons and cheerful summer motif.

“The Intex Pool is the perfect size for my toddler,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It is very easy to use, and setup took under 5 minutes. The quality is great and seems like it will last a long time.”

6 Happy Trails Wooden Swing

We all enjoy outdoor time in the summer, but the ones who really benefit from backyard upgrades tend to be kids. That’s why picking up this Happy Trails Wooden Swing ($18.99) was such a no-brainer: It’s easy to install, durable, and a classic pastime!

“This was a great swing for the price, much less than other places I looked. Seems to be good quality too,” writes one happy customer.

7 Fiskars Vegetable Shears

For many, the backyard is as much about cultivating a homegrown crop of produce as it is for relaxing outdoors. But when it comes time to harvest, you’ll want a pair of Fiskars Vegetable Shears ($14.99) on hand to help with the task. The specialty blades make it easier to cut cleanly through thicker stems on flowers, herbs, fruits, and vegetables.

“Ideal scissors for the garden!” gushes one 5-star reviewer. “Scissors easily cope with their task, but the coolest thing is that they are dismountable and can be washed and dried well, which means they will last longer and will not rust.”

8 Koosh Double Boom Paddles

In keeping with the spirit of fun games for summer get-togethers, we are hard-pressed to come up with one that’s more universally appealing than Koosh Double Boom Paddles ($15.99). Combining that beloved frilly ’90s toy with tennis is a surefire hit for any party. And with the patriotic motif, it’s on theme for the 4th!

“This is a fun game to play; it keeps both kids and adults busy and moving!” writes one happy customer. “Paddles are big enough for bigger hands and light enough for smaller hands. Also, I like that the Koosh ball is light. Definitely a fun outdoor game!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Patio Finds Members Say Are Worth Buying.

9 Bell & Howell Solar Hanging Pendant Light

Looking to take a little bit of the indoors outside? This Bell & Howell Solar Hanging Pendant Light ($19.99) is the perfect example of when interior design becomes exterior, all without the need to run wiring. It’s perfect for patio dining, gazebo hangouts, and pergola parties!

10 Royal Wing Deluxe Suet Bird Feeder

Want a way to attract some more wildlife into your yard? This Royal Wing Deluxe Suet Bird Feeder ($5.49) is the best way to serve up that nutrient-dense brick our winged friends love. And it’s not just for summer: This can also be one of the best ways to attract birds to your yard in winter, too!

11 Banzai Americana Splash Sprint Racing Slide

Is there a more classic backyard activity than hose-based water toys? This Banzai Americana Splash Sprint Racing Slide ($15.99) is a great way to cool off and stay entertained. And with its patriotic motif, it’s perfect for that 4th of July barbecue!