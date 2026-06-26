11 Best New Tractor Supply Home Finds Under $20

This week brings some seriously nice kitchen pieces, wall art, and party must-haves.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

So far this spring, we’ve turned to Tractor Supply to help spruce up everything we can think of, including our gardens. But lately, we’ve been super impressed to find that the rural retailer carries plenty of home items that fall well within our budget. Some of the best examples include last-minute items for our upcoming 4th of July parties, kitchen products, unique wall art, and even the perfect lamp for outdoor dining. And none of it will break the bank! Read on for the best new Tractor Supply home finds for under $20.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

1 SKL Home Good Vibes Hand Towel Set, 2 pc.

Want to add a little pizzazz to your bathroom? This SKL Home Good Vibes Hand Towel Set ($16.99) comes with a pair of brightly colored pieces that will instantly give some new life to your space. It also doesn’t hurt that they’re made of super soft terry cloth!

2 Red Shed Fireworks Throw Pillow

Talk about adding an explosion of color to your patio furniture! This Red Shed Fireworks Throw Pillow ($12.49) is the perfect subtle decor for your 4th of July party. The best part? It’s currently on sale for $12.50 off its originally listed price.

3 Red Shed 7.75 in. Honeycomb Trivet

You put a lot of hard work into making your kitchen look its best. Using a Red Shed 7.75 in. Honeycomb Trivet ($10.49) is one of the easiest ways to do just that, by protecting those precious countertops from accidental damage from hot pots and pans. But besides being practical, this eye-catching piece adds a little something extra to dinner or dessert service.

4 Red Shed Metal Touch Table Lamp

When you’re looking to create the right ambiance at dinner, we absolutely love this Red Shed Metal Touch Table Lamp ($19.99). The rechargeable light source is super popular with Tractor Supply customers at the moment, with three different brightness levels you can adjust with a simple tap.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Deals Hitting Shelves in June.

5 Buddeez Party-Top Drink Dispenser

Having guests over this summer means staying on top of drink duty! Make sure they never go thirsty with this Buddeez Party-Top Drink Dispenser ($19.99). We love that the top has a built-in garnish tray and a spot to stack cups. It’s a huge helper, whether you’re serving up fresh lemonade, iced tea, a batched cocktail, or just some ice water!

6 Ackland Clara Black Geometric Flocked Outdoor Coir Doormat

Greeting your guests requires putting your best foot forward. Ironically, this often means ensuring their feet aren’t too dirty before stepping indoors. We love the look of this Ackland Clara Black Geometric Flocked Outdoor Coir Doormat ($10.99) just as much as its low price, complete with a non-slip vinyl backing.

7 Sterilite 7.5 Gallon Stacker Tote

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it a million times again: The very best thing you can do for the look of your home is to take care of messes and get them out of sight! This Sterilite 7.5 Gallon Stacker Tote ($7.99) provides the basis for a full organizational system for safely stashing things away.

“I absolutely love these Sterilite Modular Stackers,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “They are the perfect size to keep all my seasonal decorations. I like that it has the heavy-duty latches, and I can stack them all up to save space.”

8 Red Shed Timberland Pine Room Spray

We’re all about home aromatherapy. But if you don’t want to keep a candle burning at all hours, we’d suggest picking up some of this Red Shed Timberland Pine Room Spray ($9.09). It’s a fantastically woodsy aroma with hints of juniper sprig and bergamot that will truly brighten your home!

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-June.

9 Red Shed Nordic Animal Measuring Cups

There’s something special about turning an everyday practical item into a piece of thoughtful decor. Such is the case with these Red Shed Nordic Animal Measuring Cups ($16.99), which add a bit of whimsy to each ingredient addition. We also think this ceramic set makes for a fantastic housewarming gift!

10 Red Shed Floral Glass Vase with Faux Zinnias

By now, you’ve noticed that the Best Life team loves to add a planter or two to the mix. But if you’ve never developed your green thumb, you can still get that lively floral look with this Red Shed Floral Glass Vase with Faux Zinnias ($17.49), which is currently on sale for almost $8 off. The brand new piece is truly lifelike and serves as the perfect table centerpiece or entryway decor!

11 Red Shed 8 in. Flower Framed Art

Looking to fill in those gaps in your gallery wall? We love the look of this Red Shed 8 in. Flower Framed Art ($12.99) as a uniquely shaped way to change up a sea of rectangles (or add a small pop of color to a bathroom or entryway wall). It’s also available in multiple colors!