11 Best New Aldi Home Finds Shoppers Are Obsessed With

Shop the Aldi home finds shoppers are obsessed with, from cooling bedding to embossed wine glasses.

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Sometimes the Aldi home section is decidedly paired down. Not this week. The store’s current haul has both volume and range: think concrete outdoor candles next to embossed wine glasses and mermaid-shaped ice packs. But the Kirkton House cooling collection is the real headline here, with a comforter, a throw, and a body pillow all designed for sleeping through a heat wave without melting into the mattress. Heading out for a grocery run? Here are eleven home finds at Aldi you won’t want to miss.

1 Kirkton House Sculptures Doormatl

Several doormat designs landed at once this week, which means picking a favorite is actually optional. They’ve got a welcome tiles version, a hello floral version, and a plain floral version—all of which have a raised, sculptural texture that gives them more visual depth than a flat-printed mat. All three are $6.99, which makes rotating designs by season an easy habit to pick up.

2 Kirkton House Outdoor Concrete Candle

Concrete construction means this candle holder can live outside permanently without warping, fading, or needing to come inside when the weather turns. This Kirkton House outdoor concrete candle is $12.99 and substantial enough to anchor a porch table or a garden ledge.

3 Crofton Icon Drinking Glass

Cherries, croissants, ladybugs, pretzels—that’s just a small sample of the motifs you’ll find on these cute Crofton icon drinking glasses. At just $4.99, they bring a retro energy to a kitchen cabinet without committing to a full theme.

4 Crofton 4-Piece Mismatched Coordinating Food Storage Set—Purple

Mismatched-but-coordinated is a smart design approach: each piece looks slightly different while still belonging together on a shelf. This Crofton 4-piece food storage set in purple tones is $4.99 and makes a fridge look more organized just by existing.

5 Crofton Embossed Drinkware Set—Wine Glasses, Green

Embossed glass—especially with an antique green tint—gives this set a classic quality without looking like it came from an estate sale. This Crofton embossed wine glass set in green is $9.99, and will never be traced back to Aldi or accused of bad taste.

6 Easy Home Reusable Ice Pack—Mermaid, 3-Pack

Whether you’re packing a cooler or tending to a bruised knee, fun-shaped ice packs are a small detail that make the moment better. This Easy Home mermaid ice pack 3-pack is $3.99 and reusable all summer, which means it pays for itself within a couple of beach trips or booboos.

7 Kirkton House Luxury 2-Wick Candle—Dark Blue, Almond, Peach, Moss

This scent combination reads warm and a little unexpected — almond and peach for sweetness, moss for something grounding underneath. The Kirkton House luxury 2-wick candle is $5.99 and burns evenly enough to be worth the slightly higher price over a single-wick alternative.

8 Ambiano Portable LED Air Cooler—Light Blue

This portable air cooler—you guessed it—circulates cool air, but it also doubles as ambient nighttime lighting on a desk or nightstand. It’s $14.99 and small enough to move from room to room as needed, so you never overheat.

9 Kirkton House Cool Touch Body Pillow—Blue

Cool touch fabric pulls heat away from the body instead of trapping it, which matters more than people expect once a bedroom hits 75 degrees overnight. This Kirkton House cool touch body pillow in blue is $16.99 and makes a noticeable difference for side sleepers especially.

10 Kirkton House Queen Gray Cooling Comforter

A summer-approved cooling comforter serves the opposite purpose of a regular, winter comforter. Instead of trapping warmth, the fabric wicks it away so you don’t overheating. This Kirkton House queen gray cooling comforter is $34.99 and the centerpiece of Aldi’s summer bedding lineup.

11 Kirkton House Blue Cooling Throw

A lighter-weight companion to the comforter above, this throw works for the in-between temperature nights when a full comforter feels excessive but bare sheets feel too exposed. The Kirkton House blue cooling throw is $19.99 and just as easily doubles as a couch blanket for air-conditioned summer evenings indoors.