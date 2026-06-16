Shop 11 new Aldi finds shoppers are snapping up, from counter ice makers to Anthropologie glass dupes.

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Aldi is one of those stores that is always full of surprises. You never know what you might find in the new arrivals section, from the latest-and-greatest name-brand food and drinks or Aldi’s cheaper version of them to ice makers, home decor, and even furniture. This week, there are so many fantastic new items that shoppers are throwing in their carts. That is the good news. The bad? The hottest items are selling out fast. What should you shop for to get the best items? Here are the 11 best new Aldi finds shoppers are snapping up this week.

1 An Ice Cube Machine

Aldi is always making cheaper versions of home gadgets. They recently added the Ice Cube Machine for $70 to their product lineup. The gadget produces restaurant-quality ice in minutes, producing up to 26 pounds per day of small or large cubes. It’s also relatively small, taking up minimal countertop space, and it comes in at a lower price point than most comparable mini ice machines.

2 A Handy Car Organizeer

Aldi just dropped a bunch of useful products for road trip season. For $12.99, get the Ride+Go Aquamarine Car Organizer. It has a cooler compartment that keeps items cool for up to 6 hours, a large compartment, and pockets to store loose items. It also comes with a hook-and-loop fastener on the bottom to ensure the organizer does not move around in the trunk.

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3 The Anthropologie Dupe Icon Glasses

Aldi has dropped several versions of the Anthropologie Icon Glasses, all great dupes for significantly less than the bougie boho store. The most recent is the $4.99 Crofton Icon Drinking Glass, which will be available in so many adorable patterns, including the croissant, bee, cherry, ladybug, lemon, and popsicle. There is also a candle version for $7.99.

4 Men’s Quick Dry Khaki Shorts

While the Aldi clothing aisle is generally small, when new arrivals come in, regular shoppers know to buy them. The deals are honestly unbeatable. This week, there will be a large shipment of men’s Khaki Shorts in several colors, including dark grey, khaki, and navy blue. Each pair is just $9.99.

5 A Hanging Toiletry Bag

Aldi has a new LIVE IN STYLE Gray Hanging Toiletry Bag, perfect for your next trip, for $8.99. It is available in a hanging or top-zip style, both with a top handle, a side pocket, and a structured bottom compartment with an open top. The dopp kit style is available in a hanging version in black, blue, grey, or pink, or a top-open style in black or blue.

6 An Amazing Summer Candle

Looking for a fresh summer candle scent? Maybe one ith notes of violet, sandalwood, and amber? You can’t go wrong with the Luxury 2-Wick Scented Candle for $6, which is similar to PB’s Sea Salt & Driftwood Candle. The clean, calming fragrance helps freshen a room while creating a relaxing atmosphere.

7 A Fitness Carryall

Aldi is also here to help you organize your fitness gear. The $ 9.99 LIVE IN STYLE Fitness Carryall is another new arrival that gym-goers and exercisers should consider adding to their carts. It has pockets for everything, from your phone and water bottle to fitness items. It arrives in stores starting June 17.

8 Aldi Food Containers

Keep your food fresh in Aldi’s Tupperware brands, which are high-quality at a super low price. For just $4.99, you can pick up a set of Crofton Blue & Green Containers. They come in other color set options as well. All of them are perfect for organizing your refrigerator.

9 Gingham Oven Mitts

Aldi or Pottery Barn? These Red Gingham Oven Mitts and Red Gingham Potholders, both $5 for a set, have the same summery vibe as the name-brand alternative. They will help bring both function and charm to your kitchen. An added bonus? They have hanging loops for convenient storage.

10 The Best Laundry Baskets

Aldi has so many organizing essentials for your laundry room. The Easy Home White Basket with Grey Handle is perfect for tossing dirty clothes in, as it is made of plastic and has holes along the sides. They are an “upcoming Aldi finds” item, which means they will start arriving in stores on June 17.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Buckets with Handles

Aldi also has many amazing items to help organize a playroom or kids’ room. The Crane Rope Handled Tubs, available in an assortment of colors, are just $6.99 and make a perfect tool for keeping toys stashed and organized. There are lots of other new items hitting stores this week, so keep checking back.