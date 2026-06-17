11 Aldi Summer Decor Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End

Affordable Aldi summer decor finds that look high-end, but cost $35 or less

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Redecorating your home on a budget doesn’t have to be tricky—if you know where to shop. From Anthropologie candle dupes and blackout curtains to cooling bed linens, Aldi‘s latest summer home drop makes it easy to refresh your space without maxing out your credit card. Below, discover the 11 best summer decor finds hitting Aldi this week, all for $35 or less.

1 4-Piece Blackout Curtain Set

Beat the summer heat with the 4-Piece Blackout Curtain Set ($15). Featuring two 84-inch blackout curtains and two matching sheer panels, this set gives you the flexibility to control light and privacy throughout the day. Best of all, the fabric is machine washable for easy upkeep.

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2 Outdoor Teal Concrete Candle

Available in three colors, the Outdoor Teal Concrete Candle ($13) channels the elevated aesthetic you’d expect from Pottery Barn or West Elm. The two-wick candle boasts an impressive 40-hour burn time, while its wooden wicks create a crackling sound that brings the cozy ambiance of a campfire to your outdoor space.

3 “Hello” Floral Doormat

Pick up the “Hello” Floral Doormat for just $7. Designed with a rubber backing to help keep it in place, this mat resists slipping and sliding while adding a welcoming touch to your stoop.

4 Cooling Throw Blanket

Don’t let the heat and humidity interrupt your movie marathon—this Cooling Throw Blanket ($20) lets you stay cozy on the couch without overheating thanks to lightweight, cooling fabric.

5 Strawberry Icon Candle

Aldi is the latest retailer to put a budget-friendly spin on Anthropologie’s popular icon candle collection. The Strawberry Icon Candle ($8) features a strawberry fields-inspired scent, and its charming jar can be reused long after the candle has burned out.

6 Cool to Touch Mattress Pad

The Cool to Touch Mattress Pad ($30) is made with Oeko-Tex certified soft-knit fabric that helps regulate body temperature and keep you cooler for a more peaceful night’s sleep. Added bonus: You can toss it in the washing machine with your sheets and pillowcases for easy cleaning.

7 Temperature Regulating Sheet Set

On the other hand, if you already have a cushy mattress pad you love, you can simply swap out your current sheets for this Temperature Regulating Sheet Set ($20). Its moisture-wicking fabric is ultra breathable, making it especially helpful for hot sleepers, menopausal women, and warmer summer months.

8 Cooling Comforter

Complete your bedding transformation with the machine-washable Cooling Comforter ($35). Unlike traditional comforters, this cooling bed blanket doesn’t trap body heat or or add unnecessary weight to your setup.

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9 Cool Touch Body Pillow

Take it one step further with the Cool Touch Body Pillow ($17). Offered in a range of colorways, it’s a simple way to add both comfort and style to your bed or couch.

10 Citrus Zest Essential Oil Spray

Freshen up your space with the Citrus Zest Essential Oil Spray ($5). Its naturally derived formula offers a safer alternative to traditional room sprays because it doesn’t contain toxins or artificial fragrances.

11 Sun Shade Sail

Add instant shade with the Sun Shade Sail ($15). It helps block harsh sunlight outdoors while also reducing heat and glare inside your home, keeping your space cooler overall.