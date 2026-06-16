11 Best New Kohl’s Home Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Shop new Kohl's home decor and storage picks for every room.

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From small upgrades to full-room makeovers, Kohl’s home section is packed with versatile pieces that make it easy to elevate your space without going over budget. Shoppers are reaching for decorative bowls, gallery wall frames, cozy throw pillows, and smart organizers that help keep clutter in check. Ahead, shop the 11 best new Kohl’s home finds arriving this month.

1 Cotton Matelasse Throw Blanket

Blankets aren’t typically synonymous with warmer weather, but this Cotton Matelasse Throw Blanket (on sale for $28) is a lightweight option designed for comfy lounging without overheating. The machine-washable fabric comes in four colorways, including sea blue and sage green.

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2 Oval Wood Decorative Tray

On sale for $26, this Oval Wood Decorative Tray can be styled with tealight candles and seashells for a summery table centerpiece. Alternatively, turn it into a decorative bathroom tray with aromatic potpourri.

3 Compact Fabric Steamer

With linen being the ‘it’ fabric of summer, you’ll get tons of use out of this Compact Fabric Steamer (on sale for $21). It heats up in just 30 seconds and includes an attachable bristle brush for thicker textiles, while its compact size makes it easy to toss in your suitcase.

4 Rattan Two-Tier Tray

Put this Rattan Two-Tier Tray (on sale for $26) to helpful use and turn it into a kitchen produce organizer for fruits and veggies. It can also function as a corner bathroom organizer for skincare, makeup, tissues, and other countertop essentials.

5 Textured Throw Pillow Set

Available in eight shades, the Textured Throw Pillow Set (on sale for $32) offers a medium-firm feel that works well for both everyday lounging and sofa or bed styling. Shoppers say the pillows are made from pill-resistant fabric and maintain their cushy shape over time.

6 7-Piece Gallery Wall Frame Set

Have dreams of a big gallery wall, but execution isn’t exactly going to plan? This 7-Piece Gallery Wall Frame Set (on sale for $19) does all the work for you, with matching frames in various sizes and included arrangement ideas. The set includes two 6″ x 8″ frames, two 8″ x 8″ frames, two 8″ x 10″ frames, and one 11″ x 14″ frame.

7 Victrola Journey+ Bluetooth Record Player

This 2-in-1 Victrola Journey+ Bluetooth Record Player ($80) lets you play vinyl records or stream music from your phone via its built-in speakers. It’s just as decorative as it is functional.

“This is a very good beginner record player if you’re looking to get into it,” shared one shopper.

8 Red-Pink Printed Shower Curtain

Made from 100 percent cotton, the Red-Pink Printed Shower Curtain (on sale for $32) features a luxe texture and eye-catching design that instantly dresses up your bathroom. Bonus: just toss it in the wash for easy maintenance.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Home Finds Under $10 in June.

9 Tufted Storage Bench

Place this Tufted Storage Bench ($115) in your entryway, at the end of your bed, or in the center of your living room as an ottoman. It features a stylish nailhead trim and a deep storage compartment for throw blankets, seasonal clothing, and more.

10 Over-the-Door 4-Shelf Closet Organizer

Stash purses, scarves, hats, belts, and other accessories in this space-saving Over-the-Door 4-Shelf Closet Organizer (on sale for $19). It comes with four large compartments and three additional pockets, with a 3-pound capacity per shelf.

11 Ribbed Decorative Bowl

Pick up the Ribbed Decorative Bowl (on sale for $19) to create a stylish centerpiece, or turn it into a lipstick bowl or a catchall for purse essentials. Its luxe appearance mimics pieces found at high-end retailers like Pottery Barn or West Elm.