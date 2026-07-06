11 Best New Home Depot Summer Patio Deals Starting This Week

Here are some of the best savings we've seen on furniture, lighting, umbrellas, and more.

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When it comes to outdoor spaces like your backyard and garden, Home Depot really has you covered on all of the essentials. Of course, this is also true of the patio—and now that summer is in full swing, the home improvement retailer is stepping up its game with some seriously good savings in that category. There are tons of outdoor dining options, unique lighting, colorful carpets, fantastic furniture, and plenty of accessories that will help you get the most out of your space. Here are the best new Home Depot summer patio deals starting this week.

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1 Sonkuki 11 ft. Solar LED Cantilever Offset Patio Umbrella

We all know that items like this Sonkuki 11 ft. Solar LED Cantilever Offset Patio Umbrella ($419) is what makes spending sunny days and afternoons on the patio possible. But in a clever twist, this product can actually do the opposite, too, by providing light after the sun goes down.

Now that it’s $95 off, shoppers are sure to take note. But reviews show that many have already taken a shine to it.

“The umbrella was perfect for our needs! We like this one so much more than the other one,” writes one. “It was easy to set up, and we love the fact that we can fill the base with water instead of sand! Another great feature is that it can rotate 360 degrees, allowing us to move it around for maximum effect!”

2 Nuu Garden 5-Piece Square Outdoor Dining Set

It can be hard to find a suitable way to eat outside when you’re working with a slightly smaller patio. Fortunately, this Nuu Garden 5-Piece Square Outdoor Dining Set ($439) provides plenty of space for your family and guests to gather without being oversized. It also happens to be $99 off at the moment!

Reviewers have all kinds of praise for this product, saying it’s “very sturdy, very comfortable, and good-looking” while still being easy to put together. Others simply love the swivel chairs and how comfortable they are.

3 Nuu Garden 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

Planning to entertain larger groups? This Nuu Garden 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set ($1,009) is currently $119 off and has space for half a dozen people. But it goes beyond just function: We love the subtly modern look and sturdy aluminum build.

4 Hampton Bay Smart 24 ft. String Light

Stringing up lights can be a great way to set the ambiance outdoors. But when you go for an option like this Hampton Bay Smart 24 ft. String Light ($59), you get so much more, including the ability to pick different color schemes and themes.

Customers who’ve purchased the product say they love how easy it is to use the connected app, especially the “Party Mode” setting that synchronizes with music. Others simply call them “the best color-changing string lights ever!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Summer Finds Under $25.

5 Livabliss Huntington Beach Modern Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Looking to add a little color to your patio? We absolutely love the modern look of this Livabliss Huntington Beach Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug ($147), especially if you’re trying to bring a little life to an overly beige layout. And now that it’s $187 off, it’s an even easier purchase to justify!

“I love this rug! It’s huge and very pretty!” says one customer in a 5-star review, adding that it’s “very easy to clean and vacuum.”

6 Traeger Woodridge Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker

This season, we’ve come across plenty of well-priced grills that can help you get cooking outdoors for a lot less. But this Traeger Woodridge Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker ($799.99) is so much more than just a way to cook on your patio: It features precise temperature controls, WiFi connection, and temperature probes for unprecedented cooking accuracy. And did we mention it’s as good for searing as it is for low-and-slow roasts?

“After spending some quality time putting my new Traeger through its paces, I can confidently say this pellet grill is an absolute game-changer,” writes one happy customer. “he sheer size of the cooking area is fantastic. There is plenty of real estate to feed a crowd without crowding the meat, whether I’m laying down a massive brisket or loading grates with everyday favorites. The superior smoke generation, fast heat times, and effortless cleanup system make the Traeger Pro series worth every penny. It turns backyard cooks into pitmasters.”

7 Backyard Discovery Acacia Patio Cooler

Here at Best Life, we firmly believe that patio parties have the potential to be the best kind of get-togethers. That’s why we were thrilled when we found this Backyard Discovery Acacia Patio Cooler ($349) on sale for $50 off. With a 100-quart capacity and a soft liner that can keep ice solid for up to eight hours, it’s a truly aesthetic piece of functional decor.

Ecstatic customers in the reviews vouch for its performance, with one calling it “the best purchase I’ve made in years” and saying that it “holds more than it appears.”

8 Hampton Bay Windy Hill 3-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Chat Set

Working with a smaller space? This Hampton Bay Windy Hill 3-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Chat Set ($298) could feasibly provide everything you need to entertain outside. The best part? It’s currently on sale for $80 off!

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9 Hampton Bay Deep Seat Universal Outdoor Lounge Chair Cushion

Sometimes, all your patio needs for a fresh new look is some new textiles. We love that this Hampton Bay Deep Seat Universal Outdoor Lounge Chair Cushion ($48) is $16 off right now and comes in a wide array of colors. But the truth is they’re also super comfy, making even the most rigid furniture feel more inviting. In fact, shoppers say they’re of “outstanding quality and exceptionally comfortable” and gorgeous cushions.”

10 GMGSROM Sensor Outdoor LED Wall Light, Set of 2

Looking for a different kind of patio lighting? This GMGSROM Sensor Outdoor LED Wall Light ($123.99) comes as a pair and automatically turns on once the sun goes down. We love their modern look and the much more pleasing uplight they provide compared to traditional sconce lighting.

11 Hampton Bay Autumn Glen Adirondack Chair

We’re big fans of Adirondack chairs all around, thanks to how genuinely comfortable they are for outdoor lounging. But it’s even more appealing when it comes to this new Hampton Bay Autumn Glen Adirondack Chair ($108), thanks to its updated, modern look. It’s also made from a highly durable composite to help boost its longevity much longer than that of traditional wood, and it’s currently $31 off!