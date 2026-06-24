11 Best New Home Depot Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Get everything you need as we transition into summer, from essential tools to a full-blown greenhouse.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As one of the most well-rounded retailers out there, it’s not really surprising that Home Depot has helped us prepare our homes for summer so much already this year. But now that we’ve officially transitioned out of spring, we’re also using the store to keep all of the momentum we’ve started with our gardens going strong. Some of the products are helping us round out the planter project we started, while others are setting us up for success with our daily and weekly chores. In fact, we’re having so much fun with it, there’s even a greenhouse we’re considering installing to extend the season even further! Here are the best new Home Depot garden finds that are hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Costco Outdoor Living Finds That Look High-End.

1 Hydrotech Expandable Garden Hose

Some years, it can take a few weeks of resuming yard work to realize it’s time to replace (or augment) some of your existing tools. And if you ask us, this Hydrotech Expandable Garden Hose ($69.98) is the kind of purchase that can help you keep your system in place. We love how easy it is to store this product between uses, making it a perfect extender piece or mobile option.

“This hose is easy to move around and doesn’t get hung up on things like other bulky hoses,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I love that it doesn’t kink and that it is easy to put away.”

2 GardenJoy Retractable Garden Hose Reel

Speaking of struggling with hose management, this GardenJoy Retractable Garden Hose Reel ($89.24) could be yet another early-season solution for yard management. It comes with everything you’ll need to get watering (including a nozzle), but most importantly, it features an auto-retract system that makes it easier than ever to get everything rolled away between uses.

3 Back to the Roots Brown Bark Bulk Mulch

If you’re just getting around to finishing your planting and flower bed maintenance, you are not alone! This bulk order of Back to the Roots Brown Bark Bulk Mulch ($474) can help you get the season kicked off right, especially if you’ve just established a new planting area or are transforming your yard.

Most importantly, customers in the review section remark that this organic product doesn’t have the same off-putting chemical smell that can come with some bagged mulches. They also appreciate how much it helps their plants thrive and retain moisture.

4 Gorilla Carts Dumping Garden Cart

Getting yard work done is hard enough without having to worry about lugging all of your materials to and fro. That’s why having a Gorilla Carts Dumping Garden Cart ($149) on hand can be a huge leg up. Most importantly, it’s also designed to make it easier to spread things like mulch, soil, stone, and more.

It’s also fairly popular with Home Depot shoppers, earning a 4.9-star average review on the store’s website (including nearly 5,000 5-star reviews).

“Recommended by friends, it truly is fantastic,” writes one. “It carries so much so easily and turns on a dime. It dumps easily and seems like it’s built to last!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Summer Finds Under $25.

5 Ryobi Compact Brushless Shear Shrubber

Whether you’re running out of room in your gardening shed or simply want something that’s lighter and easier to manage, this Ryobi Compact Brushless Shear Shrubber ($99) has been one of our favorite finds this month. This mini version of a yardwork essential can clip for up to 30 minutes on a single charge, but still packs plenty of power despite its smaller stature.

According to shoppers, “the ergonomics is second to none” with this product.

“The grip on the handle really is what stands out to me on this shrubber trim tool,” writes one. “The compact size is really useful in tight places like next to windows. The blades are incredibly sharp. A bonus is that it came with a grass trimmer. It is great for getting next to flower beds that are too delicate for a string trimmer. Very pleased with this tool!”

6 Ryobi Cordless Battery Chemical Sprayer

Handling lawn treatments yourself can be a fantastic way to save money (especially when it comes to spot jobs), but it can be a huge strain on time if you don’t have the right tools. That’s why we picked up this Ryobi Cordless Battery Chemical Sprayer ($79.97), which saves a lot of effort by providing a consistent stream with steady pressure.

“I’m incredibly impressed,” writes one very happy customer. “It’s exceeded my expectations in every way. The cordless design is incredibly convenient, and the sprayer’s power and precision are top-notch. I highly recommend this product to anyone looking for a reliable and efficient way to apply chemicals.”

7 Milwaukee Cordless Pruner Shears

Speaking of time and energy-saving yard tools, it’s hard to think of a handier appliance upgrade than these Milwaukee Cordless Pruner Shears ($149). By giving you the extra oomph needed to cut through branches up to 1.5″ thick with just one hand, it’s a major savior for reducing strain on your hands, not to mention getting the job done faster.

It’s also clearly very popular with shoppers, currently holding a 4.8-star average rating on the Home Depot website. “This is one of those toys—I mean tools—that you find yourself taking out of the box to take care of one thing, and before you realize it, you’ve gone around the entire yard looking for more stuff to cut,” writes one. “It is so easy to use and operates effortlessly. These shears seem like they run all day without ever worrying about the battery.”

8 GardenHOME Leaf Scoops/Hand Rakes

Sure, we might not be thinking too much about fall foliage right now, but that will change soon enough! And when it comes to picking up Mother Nature’s mess, these GardenHOME Leaf Scoops/Hand Rakes ($18.07) are a true one-of-a-kind product for moving those piles out of the way.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Yard Tools Under $20.

9 Sapcrete Concrete Round Planter

Still looking to round out your patio or porch plants? Look no further than this Sapcrete Concrete Round Planter ($89.97) as a stark, modern, and minimal piece that will work with practically any existing decor. The best part? This concrete lookalike provides all the durability without being too heavy!

10 Glitzhome Oversized Gradient Cobalt Blue Planter, Set of 2

On the other hand, if you’re in the market for a showstopper, this pair of Glitzhome Oversized Gradient Cobalt Blue Planters ($103) has also caught our attention! The faux ceramic material makes it both lightweight and durable while still looking great. They’re perfect for framing staircases, doorways, walkways, or even just filling corners!

11 Backyard Discovery Willow All Cedar Modern Greenhouse

The bittersweet part about gardening is that it’s always fleeting. That’s why this year, we’re considering this Backyard Discovery Willow All Cedar Modern Greenhouse ($1,799) to help extend the season a bit longer. With 30 percent more heat retention than previous models, it’s perfect for prepping and protecting plants when frost becomes an issue again.