7 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Finds Under $25

Stay within your budget with affordable patio furniture, gardening essentials, and more.

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Besides being the kind of store where you can find practically anything you need for home improvement projects, Lowe’s also happens to be the kind of store where you can score some serious deals. In fact, the shelves are full of some truly fantastic products for your backyard on the lower end of the price scale. Some of our latest favorites include affordable ways to dress up our patio and deck for the rest of the season (which includes some full-on furniture), design accessories, gardening essentials, and one of our new favorite items that can help protect your cushions all season long. Here are the best new Lowe’s outdoor finds you can grab for under $25.

1 Allen + Roth Striped Rectangular Bolster Pillow

Ready for a mid-season change-up for your outdoor furniture? This Allen + Roth Striped Rectangular Bolster Pillow ($19.98) is the perfect add-on for your sectionals, sofas, and chairs, adding a little more color and texture (not to mention comfort) to your setup.

Customers also gush about the product in the review section, giving it an impressive 4.9-star average rating. Many say “the fabric is lovely,” that it’s “sturdy while still being soft,” and perhaps most importantly, that it’s “comfortable.”

2 Adams Manufacturing RealComfort Adirondack Chair

We’ve recently noticed that whenever it feels like you’re not spending enough time outdoors, you likely need to change up or add more furniture. Fortunately, this Adams Manufacturing RealComfort Adirondack Chair ($24.98) is one option that’s as affordable as it is comfortable. It’s a budget-friendly way to give your space a bit of a mid-summer boost!

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Finds Hitting Shelves in Late July.

3 Sigma Engineered Solutions Outdoor Stake Light

At this point in the summer, we’ve usually figured out which areas are lacking in lighting. Fortunately, this Sigma Engineered Solutions Outdoor Stake Light ($15.88) can help you fill in those dark spots for a lot less. Besides, for such a well-priced item, it’s remarkable how effective a little uplighting can be!

4 Project Source 4-Piece Gardening Hand Tool Kit

Taking care of your yard isn’t just about having power tools on hand! This Project Source 4-Piece Gardening Hand Tool Kit ($14.98) covers you on all the basics, and can be especially helpful for potting or repotting your specimens. According to customers, the carbon steel heads make them “very sturdy” and are “strong enough to hold up to digging [and] planting in all soil types.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Garage and Storage Finds Under $25.

5 Adams Quik-Fold Square Outdoor End Table

Sure, you might not think the “under $25” price range is one where you’d find decent patio furniture. But because of this Adams Quik-Fold Square Outdoor End Table ($22.10), you’d be wrong! This sturdy (and stowable) piece can be the perfect mid-season add-on for any patio that needs a little more surface area for putting down drinks, food, and more. It’s also a great option for a plant stand!

6 Scotchgard Water and Sun Shield

You’ve already invested a lot of money into your patio and deck furniture. Why not help it last? This Scotchgard Water and Sun Shield ($12.48) can help protect fabrics from sun and rain, ensuring your umbrellas and seat cushions will stay looking their very best all season long.

“Love this sun water shield spray for all my outdoor stuff!” writes one of the many 5-star reviewers. “Works great and keeps stuff looking good as new with no sun damage! A must-have!”

7 ColourTree Triangle Shade Sail

Speaking of sun protection, we still have months to go before the weather really starts to cool off. Fortunately, adding a ColourTree Triangle Shade Sail ($25) or two to your backyard can help provide all the shade you need to enjoy your space without frying in the sun. Customers appear to agree, with many talking up how great the product quality appears to be.

“I anticipate getting several years of use out of this product,” writes one. “We’ve used it as a cover on our pergola to provide some shade, and the fabric quality is excellent. The price was fantastic, and the quality seems top-notch!”