11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Hitting Shelves in August

These new Harbor Freight tools and shop accessories are worth a closer look.

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Harbor Freight’s shelves never stay the same for long, but some arrivals deserve more than a passing glance. August brings an interesting mix of garage upgrades, shop essentials, and a few surprises that don’t fit neatly into any one category. Whether you’re replacing worn-out gear or adding something entirely new to the workshop, this month’s lineup covers a lot of ground.

From heavy-duty equipment to small accessories that solve everyday annoyances, these additions offer something for weekend DIYers and seasoned professionals alike. Here are 11 new Harbor Freight products worth checking out this August.

1 Dual Laser Infrared Thermometer

Temperature checks become much more precise with this dual-laser infrared thermometer, which uses a 20:1 distance-to-spot ratio for accurate readings from farther away. It’s a handy tool for diagnosing HVAC systems, checking engines, or tracking hot spots around electrical equipment. It’s $59.99.

2 Commercial Duty Ratcheting Tie-Down

Moving heavy cargo is less stressful with a tie-down rated for up to 3,333 pounds. The 2-inch-wide webbing and 30-foot length provide plenty of flexibility for securing ATVs, lumber, appliances, or other oversized loads, while the commercial-grade ratchet helps achieve a firm hold. This ratcheting tie-down costs $24.99.

3 25 lb. Magnetic Hook

Sometimes the simplest shop accessories prove the most useful. Case in point: this magnetic hook supports up to 25 pounds on steel surfaces, creating an easy place to hang extension cords, tools, shop lights, or safety gear without drilling holes. Pick one up for just $7.99.

4 80V Brushless Backpack Blower Kit

Large properties call for serious airflow, and this cordless backpack blower delivers up to 190 mph airspeed with 760 CFM of output. The kit includes two 4Ah batteries and a rapid charger, helping reduce downtime during bigger cleanup jobs. The biggest investment on the list but still well worth it, this blower kit is priced at $499.99.

5 3-in-1 135 Amp Multiprocess Welder

This compact welder gives users the flexibility to tackle MIG, flux-core, and stick welding with a single machine that runs on standard 120-volt household power. That versatility makes it a practical option for home garages and light fabrication work. This multiprocess welder is just $119.99.

6 5-Outlet Magnetic Power Strip

Keeping cords off the floor is easier with this magnetic power strip, which mounts directly to metal toolboxes, shelves, or workbenches. Five AC outlets and two USB charging ports help organize everything from battery chargers to handheld electronics. $33.99.

7 Composite Air Impact Wrench

Built with a twin-hammer mechanism and a 2-inch extended anvil, this 1/2-inch air impact wrench delivers up to 1,200 ft-lbs of breakaway torque for demanding automotive and equipment repairs. The composite housing also helps reduce overall weight during extended use. It’s $149.99.

8 Modular Rolling Toolbox

Portable storage gets a boost with this modular rolling toolbox featuring 8-inch wheels and a removable handle for easier transport. Its stackable design makes it simple to expand as your tool collection grows or separate components for different jobs. Get yours at Harbor Freight for $69.99.

9 Compact Table Saw

A rack-and-pinion fence gives this 8-1/4-inch compact table saw smoother, more consistent adjustments while helping maintain accuracy across repeated cuts. The portable size makes it a practical addition to smaller workshops or mobile job sites where space is limited. This popular workshop essential costs $299.99.

10 Rechargeable Waterproof LED Spotlight

Whether you’re dealing with a roadside emergency or working after sunset, this rechargeable spotlight provides up to 2,200 lumens of illumination in a waterproof housing designed for outdoor conditions. The rechargeable design also eliminates the need for disposable batteries. It’s priced at $24.99.

11 Professional Mechanics Screwdriver Set

A dependable screwdriver set remains one of the most-used collections in any toolbox, and this eight-piece mechanics set is built for repeated daily use. The assortment covers common fastener sizes while the green handles make each driver easy to spot on a crowded workbench. The complete set hits shelves this August for $54.99.