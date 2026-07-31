Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel finds hitting shelves in August, from pumpkin candles to blow molds.

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August is already here, and Cracker Barrel isn’t wasting any time. The Old Country is filling its aisles with fall merchandise and clearing out the summer styles. From pumpkin-scented candles and spooky Halloween decor to farmhouse finds, there are so many fabulous new items all over the store and on the Cracker Barrel website. What should you shop to give your home a fall Cracker Barrel refresh? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel finds hitting shelves in August.

1 A Pumpkin and Clove Candle

It’s beginning to smell a lot like fall! The DW 11.4 Oz. Gardyn Pumpkin and Clove Candle is just $14.99. The pumpkin-and-clove scented candle promises up to 55 hours of burn time. Think “harvest pumpkin swirls with velvety vanilla and sweet buttercream highlights infused with shimmering cinnamon, golden nutmeg, and aromatic allspice with hints of clove,” the description reads.

2 A Bucket Full of Salt and Pepper Minis

I found a bucket full of Halloween-themed salt and pepper minis, one of the best deals at the store. They come in so many spooky shapes this fall, including ghosts, cats, and tombstones, and each is $1.50.

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3 A Turntable and Records Air Freshener

How clever is the Record Player Car Freshener Starter Set? It is such a unique gift idea for $9.99. “Really cute but I wish there were more scent options,” a shopper writes, adding that its really cool how the record spins when the air is on.”

4 New Halloween Blow Molds

Blow molds are another Cracker Barrel specialty, and the Halloween styles are all over the store. During a recent shopping trip to the store, I spotted this adorable mummy, which will bring spooky style into your home.

5 A Haunted House Cookie Jar

Cracker Barrel is full of functional items that double as decor. Take, for example, this haunted house, which is super spooky and fun, and will look great in your kitchen while also housing cookies. Get it for $27.99.

6 A Horse Side Table

Cracker Barrel sells a few furniture pieces. This unique horse side table is giving Ralph Lauren western vibes, and looks a lot more expensive than $89.99. I thought it would be hundreds of dollars, seeing as it is a pretty heavy and substantial piece.

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7 A Church Glitter Globe

If you want to decorate a home with god-inspiring pieces, head to Cracker Barrel. The church glitter globe is one of the more reasonably priced glitter globes at the store, at just $34.99, and is perfect for year-round use.

8 A Turkey Candle

If you want a candle that offers nostalgia-inducing Thanksgiving scent and is shaped like a turkey, Cracker Barrel has that too. This beautiful jarred candle doubles as decor. And, long after the wick burns down, you can use it as a decoration.

9 And, a Turkey Salt and Pepper Shaker Set

Another one of Cracker Barrel’s trademark collector’s items? Salt and pepper sets. Every year, they get more clever with the offerings. This salt-and-pepper set with a holder is shaped like a Thanksgiving turkey and actually holds spices.

10 Fall Harvest Art

The new Harvest collection has a lot of pumpkins and gourds and is an instant favorite with Cracker Barrel shoppers. There is even wall art like this Pumpkin Shaped Block Sign. I love that it has an inspirational message on it. Buy it for $9.99.

11 Farm Animals

These farm animal figurines look like something you would find at a vintage shop, not Cracker Barrel? There are tons of adorable little figurines for decorating tabletops, shelves, fireplace mantels, and more, including the Sheep Figurine and Cow Figurine, just $14.99 each.