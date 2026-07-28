11 Best New Cracker Barrel Fall Home Decor Finds Under $20

Get everything ready for autumn with affordable tableware, wall art, linens, and more.

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Anyone who has stepped into one of its dining rooms probably won’t be surprised to learn that Cracker Barrel really nails it when it comes to homey fall decor. And as we push through the halfway point of summer, we’ve been thrilled to find that the iconic dining chain and retailer is already stocking some seriously affordable items for the upcoming season. Now, we’re stocking up on tableware, mantlepiece items, kitchen accessories, and other items—all without breaking the bank. Want to see what we’re loving? Here are the best new Cracker Barrel fall home decor finds available for under $20.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall Finds Hitting Shelves in July.

1 Orange Metal Pumpkin with LED Candle

Sure, we all love a genuine jack-o-lantern. But if you’re concerned with shelf life, opting for this Orange Metal Pumpkin with LED Candle ($19.99) can help get you through until winter. It’s perfect for porches, entryway tables, and as an illuminated table centerpiece!

2 Autumn Geese Embroidered Pillow

Dressing up your furniture for a new season can often be as easy as swapping in the right accessories. This Autumn Geese Embroidered Pillow ($14.99) is an adorable autumnal add-on that will dress up your chairs, couches, and bedding for fall with minimal effort.

3 Decorative Carved Acorn

Part of nailing the right fall look for your home is working with both big and small pieces. This Decorative Carved Acorn ($3.99) is ideal for helping to build out your autumnal display, especially if it’s alongside other seasonally appropriate pieces like pumpkins, gourds, leaf bundles, or hay bundles.

4 Oak Leaf Decorative Bowl

Speaking of eye-catching centerpieces, it’s harder to get more “fall” than this Oak Leaf Decorative Bowl ($14.99). We’re already planning on using ours as a fall display filled with pinecones, acorns, and mini pumpkins.

RELATED: I Found 9 Cracker Barrel Fall Decor Pieces That Look Triple the Price.

5 Fabric Scarecrow Sitter

Celebrating the harvest? This Fabric Scarecrow Sitter ($12.99) is an adorable piece that will prepare your spare chairs, mantels, windowsills, and entryways for autumn. It’s also ideal for Thanksgiving setups, especially when paired with this pumpkin version.

6 Decorative Orange Pumpkin

In our experience, the best thing to do during gourd season is to really lean into gourd season. This Decorative Orange Pumpkin ($8.99) looks great on its own, but it’s so well priced that you can easily create your own “patch” in your decor display or table centerpiece. Mix and match it with the green version and white version!

7 Pumpkin Spoon Rest

With all of the feasts that fall brings, there’s never really a moment of rest in the kitchen all season long…That is, unless you consider adding this Pumpkin Spoon Rest ($7.99) to your setup. It’s a tiny touch that can go a long way in setting the vibe for autumn (while keeping your countertop clean and stain-free, of course).

8 Count Your Blessings Tea Towel

In the same vein as dressing up your furniture a little differently, swapping in new linens around the house can have a surprisingly noticeable effect on creating that autumnal vibe you’re going for. This Count Your Blessings Tea Towel ($7.99) is just one example, and is perfect for kitchen clean-up.

RELATED: 11 Hobby Lobby Fall Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less.

9 Pumpkin Pie Salt And Pepper Set

Salt and pepper shakers may be a tabletop standard. But this Pumpkin Pie Salt And Pepper Set ($7.99) is anything but run of the mill. It’s the kind of cute addition to a meal your guests will notice. It also makes for a great small housewarming or host gift!

10 Harvest Braided Placemat

As a feast-centric season, dressing up your table right takes on an entirely new level of importance come fall. This Harvest Braided Placemat ($6.99) is a relatively effortless way to bring that autumnal ambiance to each and every meal while still leaving plenty of room in your budget.

11 Pumpkin Shaped Block Sign

Need a way to dress up your walls? Adding this Pumpkin Shaped Block Sign ($9.99) brings seasonal flair (as well as an autumn-appropriate tidbit of wisdom from Robert Louis Stevenson).