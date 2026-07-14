Shop 11 Cracker Barrel dining room finds under $15, from harvest placemats to ghost coasters.

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Are you looking for items to get your dining room entertaining-ready? Cracker Barrel is a surprising resource for dining room necessities and decor. From gorgeous placemats that look designer for less to wall art and even dishes, you can find everything you need at the Old Country Store. There are even amazing items for under $15. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel dining room finds under $15.

1 This Beautiful Harvest Placemat

Cracker Barrel also does a good job with placemats, with lots of bougie-looking designs for less than other stores. They have been adding fun seasonal styles like this Harvest Braided Placemat, which looks handmade. The price? Just $6.99.

2 Glass Shell Plates

If you had your eye on any of the gorgeous pieces from the coastal collection, get them now. There is a major clearance sale on many items, including the Iridescent Shell Plate Small, marked down from $ 12.99 to $ 9.74. It will add some ocean-inspired shimmer and shine to your table.

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3 Collectible Salt and Pepper Shakers That Double as Decor

Cracker Barrel’s collectible salt and pepper shakers double as decor and will add a fun touch to your dining room when displayed on a shelf. This Duck Mini Pepper Shaker is just $1.49 and so adorable.

4 Coasters

Cracker Barrel has the best coasters, usually made of marble and wood in various shapes. The Pig-Shaped Marble Coasters Set of 4 is just $14.99. They are adorable and will help protect tables from drink rings.

5 Farmhouse Style Candle Holders

Cracker Barrel candlesticks, available in a variety of sizes and colors, are a great deal and look just like Pottery Barn for a fraction of the price. I love this Black Metal Small Candle Stick, which has a twisted iron stick and costs just $14.99

6 Harvest-Inspired Art

The new Harvest collection is selling fast, with so many fall-inspired items for the whole room, including the dining room. There are some great little affordable items in the line, including wall art like this Pumpkin Shaped Block Sign, which will look great on your wall, for $9.99.

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7 A Cow Creamer Pitcher

If you regularly serve coffee or tea in the dining room, this white ceramic cow creamer pitcher is a must-buy for $12.99. It is just as decorative as it is functional. Cream or milk pours from the spout, aka the cow’s mouth.

8 A Cake Petal Tray

Serve your cake the prettiest way possible with the Glass Pink Flower Cake Stand, scalloped like a flower’s petals. It is part of the “Summer Cottage” collection, currently on clearance. It is one of our favorites and is on sale for $13.79.

9 And Ghost Coasters

Another trademark Cracker Barrel item for under $15? Coaster sets. They add new designs seasonally, and the newest addition is the Marble Ghost Coasters. These are sold in a set of four for $14.99 and come wrapped in twine.

10 A Decorative Lattice Bowl

This White Ceramic Decorative Bowl is perfect as a centerpiece for your dining room table. You can use it to hold food, such as bread rolls or slices, or decorative items. Either way, it is on clearance for $14.99.

11 Tea Towels

Kitchen towels are the ultimate decorative opportunity, and tea towels are basically an elevated version, fancy enough for a dining room. There are lots of adorable options at Cracker Barrel for $7.99, including this Kind Of A Pig Slub Tea Towel and the Give A Sheep Embroidered Flour Sack Towel.