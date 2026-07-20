11 Best New Cracker Barrel Fall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves in July

Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel fall decor finds hitting shelves in July, from turkey candles to blow molds.

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This week, I dined at my local Cracker Barrel in the Philly Suburbs and spent 30 minutes perusing the Old Country Store. I can report back that there were tons of great items in stock. First of all, the majority of summer merchandise is on major sale, including all the patriotic, coastal, and fruit-themed collections. And, as summer is starting to clear out, fall, including Halloween and Thanksgiving-themed items, is plentiful. What should you shop for to get the best items before they sell out? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel decor finds hitting shelves in July.

1 A Turkey Candle

What is even better than a Thanksgiving-smelling candle? One that comes in a turkey-shaped glass jar. This beautiful jarred candle doubles as decor. And, long after the wick burns down, you can use it as a decoration.

2 A Thanksgiving Turkey Salt and Pepper Shaker

Salt and pepper shakes are one of Cracker Barrel’s trademark collector’s items, and every year, they get more clever with the offerings. This salt-and-pepper set with a holder is shaped like a Thanksgiving turkey. It’s hard to believe you can actually use them for spices.

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There isn’t a ton of space in the store for larger items, but sometimes you can find decorative pieces that make a larger impact. This faux sheep footstool is one of the pricier items I spotted for $179.99.

4 Halloween Salt and Pepper Shakers

There was a whole bucket of little Halloween salt and pepper shakers. Ghosts, tombstones, Frankenstein, and vampire cats were among the adorable options, each priced at just $1.49.

5 Fall Themed Glitter Globes

Glitter globes are another one of the store’s trademark items. They are basically the Cracker Barrel version of a year-round snow globe. This Owl Lantern glitter globe from the harvest collection was super adorable for $49.99.

6 House Wall Decor

Add the farmhouse feel to your space with a distressed farmhouse that hangs on your wall. This clever art piece is $24.99 and is a unique and fun way to add some dimension to your space.

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7 A Haunted House Cookie Jar

I love decorative items that double as functional pieces. This haunted house cookie jar is a great place to hold all your Halloween cookies and spread the spooky spirit during the fall months. Get it for $27.99.

8 Halloween Sitters

Cracker Barrel’s “sitters” are another trademark decoration. These items are designed to sit on a shelf, partially hanging over it. The latest Halloween versions, a mummy holding a pumpkin and a ghost with a cat in its lamp, are too cute for words.

9 Church Glitter Globes

Cracker Barrel also has a little religious section for those who like to decorate their homes with god-inspiring pieces. This church glitter globe, just $34.99, is perfect for year-round use.

10 A Kitty Vampire Blow Mold

In addition to glitter globes, blow molds are another of Cracker Barrel’s trademark decorative items. This cat dressed up like a vampire is so purr-fect for Halloween.

11 And, Candle Glitter Globes

Also in the harvest collection are these sunflower glitter globe candles. They light up in the prettiest way, no flame required. Shop all these items and more at your local Cracker Barrel. Alternatively, they are available on the Cracker Barrel website.