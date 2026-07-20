Shop 11 new Marshalls kitchen finds under $25, from ghost glasses to Ouija serving boards.

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If you want to elevate the look and function of your kitchen, but don’t want to invest a ton of money, head on over to Marshalls. The discount department store has a ton of merchandise that will help you get outfitted with everything you need to prep, cook, and serve food. From chic placemats and mugs to storage containers and pots and pans, you will find everything you need at the lowest prices. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls kitchen finds under $25.

1 Food Storage Containers

Marshalls has tons of food storage solutions to simplify meal prep and keep food fresh and organized. This Freshbox 2pk 35oz Glass Food Storage Set is such a pretty set and costs just $9.99 for two containers and lids.

2 Wooden Cooking Utensils

This set of Lodge Acacia Wood Utensils for $14.98 is the best deal for the most bougie-looking set that will help you elevate your cooking game. It comes with five wooden cooking tools and is half the original retail price.

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3 Pumpkin Placemats

Halloween is coming to Marshalls! The store always carries so many fun and festive tablescape items, many of which are under $15. This The Farmhouse by Rachel Ashwell set of four Quilted Jack O Lantern Placemats set just arrived. I can’t believe how cute they are, and just $14.99.

4 Ghost Glasses

The Anthropologie icon glasses are still a trend. Now that Halloween is coming, it only makes sense to give them a spookier style. This GOBLIN & GHOUL Set Of 2 Double Old-fashioned Ghost Glasses hit the store for $14.99.

5 Gelato Bowls

This set of four Godinger Gelato Ice Cream Bowls, just $12.99, definitely gives the at-home dessert-eating experience an upgrade. Each bowl features a cone with a sweet treat on the outside and the words “Il Gelato” on the inside.

6 And, a Set of Toile Placemats

Easy clean placemats are great for messy eaters, especially when they look like something you would find at LoveShackFancy. I am ordering his set of four LAURA ASHLEY Easy Care Toile Placemats for $14.99.

7 A Pumpkin Bowl

Another fun Halloween item is this GOBLIN & GHOUL 5.5in Striped Bowl With Pumpkin. It is just $7.99 and will add some fun to your tablescape during the spooky season.

8 A Ouija Board Cuting Board

Talk to the ghosts while serving cheese. The NOIR NIGHT 15in Marble Ouija Board Serving Board With Metal Feet is the most adorable serving platter I have seen for the Halloween season. Get it for $14.99.

9 Colorful Old Fashioned Glasses

This set of two JP Glassware Speckled Double Old-fashioned Glasses is just $12.99 for two glasses. The beautifully hued cocktail glasses are definitely giving Anthropologie vibes.

10 Moody Floral Teacups

This Set Of Four Laura Ashley Porcelain Floral Mugs is another gorgeous option for just $14.99 and will add a touch of bougie-glam to your coffee- and tea-drinking experience.

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11 A Halloween Table Runner

The easiest way to create a Halloween tablescape is with a tablecloth or runner. This NICOLE MILLER HOME Hidden Cat Table Runner is so festive and just $14.99. Order all these items online or check your local Marshalls store for more options.