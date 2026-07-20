11 Best New Michaels Fall Decor Finds Under $20

Shop the best new Michaels fall decor finds under $20, from a felt leaf garland to a harvest barn.

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The fall section at Michaels doesn’t wait for the leaves to turn. It gets the season started. By mid-summer, the Ashland label has already committed to the autumn aesthetic with leaf garlands, fall candles, foliage-forward framed landscape art, and plenty in between. Everything on this list costs under $20, with most items capping out at $14. Here are the eleven fall decor finds worth picking up now.

1 Metal Pear Tabletop Decor

As tabletop objects go, this metal pear reads rustic, sophisticated, and subtly fall-themed. Place it on a table, kitchen counter, or book shelf as a nod to the upcoming harvest, without going overboard with pumpkin-themed everything. This Ashland metal pear tabletop decor is $13.79.

2 10.75-Inch Plaid Duck Framed Art

This charming duck illustration features a line drawing of a lake scene, framed in eleven inches of plaid fabric and wood. The pattern and the subject belong together, and the result reads as charming rather than kitschy when placed with the right seasonal context. This Ashland plaid duck tabletop decor is $16.09.

3 8-Inch Green Leaf Pumpkin Tabletop Decor

This decorative pumpkin has an embroidered leaf texture that reads as fresh and botanical rather than generic and strictly seasonal. This Ashland 8-inch green leaf pumpkin is $13.79 and the kind of understated fall accent that works on a mantel, a shelf, or a dining table centerpiece.

4 GlitzHome 20-Inch Fall Wood House Table Decor

It’s true that you may only bring this one out of storage for a few weeks out of the year, but it’s fun to lean in and welcome the season explicitly. The fall detailing on this 20-inch wood house table decor makes it a perfect seasonal tabletop statement piece for a console or a mantel. At $18.49, it’s the largest and most on-the-nose find in this week’s Michaels drop.

5 Metal Pomegranate Tabletop Decor

Like the metal pear above, this decorative pomegranate makes for a perfect fall decor object for anyone who finds pumpkins just a little too obvious. This Ashland metal pomegranate tabletop decor is $7.79 and the most affordable find in this week’s selection.

6 Watercolor Fall Scented Candle

The glass goblet that holds this fall scented candle reads as moody and slightly art deco, with a deep green hue that fits right in with the changing leaves. The scent is described as “feminine and floral,” and at $8.99, it makes a fall shelf arrangement smell as good as it looks.

Six feet of colorful felt leaf garland is enough to drape across a mantel, a staircase railing, or a console table for full autumn effect. This Ashland 6-foot fall leaves felt garland is $11.99, covering quite a lot of visual ground for the price.

8 19-Inch Artificial Orange Fall Mum and Berry Bush Autumn Floral Pick

It’s hard to find artificial flowers worth buying, but this faux mum and berry stem bouquet in fall orange looks charming and authentic. Use it to fill out a vase, a wreath, or a tabletop arrangement with seasonal color without the risk of wilting before October. This artificial orange fall mum and berry bush is $7.47.

9 Mini Pumpkin Harvest Barn

This miniature harvest barn has “pick your own pumpkin” detailing that elevates a familiar fall vignette into what feels like a complete story. This Ashland mini pumpkin harvest barn is $11.99, and ideal for anchoring a shelf arrangement for the months to come.

10 18×9 Pond Landscape Wall Decor

If you prefer a scene over a symbol, this pond landscape wall piece features pretty fall foliage, bringing the season indoors in a more literal, naturalistic way than a wreath or a garland. This Ashland 18×9 pond landscape wall decor is $17.49 and pays homage to the moody days of early autumn.

11 8-Inch Brown Ceramic Container

This brown ceramic container doesn’t announce itself as autumn decor, but it fits right in with that more natural aesthetic. It holds stems, fills a shelf corner, or groups with other seasonal objects without competing for attention. This Ashland 8-inch brown ceramic container is $19.79 and an understated, functional find that’s just right for fall.