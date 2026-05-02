11 Best Michaels “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the 11 best new Michaels arrivals, from Jonathan Adler decor to chic spring florals.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been to Michaels recently? If you haven’t, you are missing out on so many fantastic items, ranging from arts and crafts and faux flowers to home decor that looks, and even is, designer for less. Social media has been on fire over the last month with all the amazing new product drops, including exciting designer collaborations and bold spring and summer decor. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new arrivals from Michaels hitting shelves this week.

1 The New Jonathan Adler Decor Collection

Hey Rach, and pretty much every other influencer has shared about the new Jonathan Adler collection. “This collection is so good – the colors and patterns are swoon worthy. from home decor and party supplies, to needlepoint and games – they didn’t miss. There’s no doubt it’s going to sell out fast so shop while ya can,” she wrote.

2 And, Jonathan Adler Crafts

Crafty Lumberjacks shared about the Jonathan Adler collection crafts. “Just checked out the @jonathanadler x @michaelsstores collab and it’s not just décor 👀✨✂️ They’ve got a full lineup of elevated craft kits from chic bead and diamond art to punch needle, embroidery, and paint by numbers that actually feel design forward. The best part is a lot of the kits match the home décor pieces so you can create something that looks high end and display worthy. Perfect for a cozy night in or a creative reset,” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Michaels Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Modern Coast Decor

The new sea-inspired collection is “a little coastal, a little classic,” the store wrote about the Modern Coast collection. “Michael’s new Modern Coast collection is everything I want for summer decor and it inspired me to come up with these beach themed candleholders! Michael’s has everything from shells to sea glass to sand for your crafting needs and I can’t wait to bring these out on a warm summer night! I paired them with my favorite pieces from the Modern Coast collection—the stacked fish glasses are my number one!” added Merry Vibes Only.

4 The “Sweetest” Little Potted Flowers

Country Fried Antiques and Fixins wrote about an amazing decor deal. “I just bought the sweetest little potted flowers at Michael’s! Not only are they adorable- they were on sale for only $.99!! Yes please! I’m going to go get more. Tip: Sometimes all you need is just a little potted flower to go from everyday decor to Spring. I’m just a normal girl with a normal budget who shops at normal stores,” she wrote.

5 The New Hothouse Collection

Go big and bold or go home. “More is more 🌴🌺✨ Bring the luxe resort energy home with bold, bright pieces from our HotHouse Decor Collection,” the store wrote in a post. “In. Love. With. Everything,” a shopper commented. “Absolutely love this collection,” another agreed.

6 Tons of Interior Designer Endorsed Items

Interiors by Everett Emma endorsed so many items. “Somewhere between ‘I’ll just pop into Michaels’ and a full design spiral later… I found pieces that genuinely hit. There’s something about well-designed, accessible decor that makes me irrationally excited. Good scale, good texture, good tones, without the markup that makes you question your life choices. Proof that you don’t need a trade account moment to create a layered, beautiful home… you just need an eye (and maybe a little self-control, which I clearly did not bring today),” she wrote.

7 Fabulous Spring Florals

Crystal Stacey Designs shared about the fabulous spring florals. Most of the items look and feel real, but are actually fake. They are also a great deal, according to shoppers. “The florals at Michaels are gorgeous. I am always a fan of their tulips. The garland is beautiful,” she wrote.

8 Patriotic Decor

Have you started stocking up on decorations for Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day weekend? Now is the time, as Michael’s has so many red, white, and blue, and stars-and-stripes decorations in stock. “There are also tons of patriotic decorations,” writes Crystal Stacey Designs.

9 Foodie Candles

Crystal Stacey Designs was also all about the foodie candles. “The food candles at Michaels are cute and smelled amazing. Do you want your patio or backyard to light up at night? If so, check out the different lighting decorations,” she captioned a post.

10 Party Supplies

Are you hosting a party this season or next? Michael’s is stocked up with warm-weather entertaining finds. “Party supplies and flowers at Michaels are perfect for spring and summer decorations. I appreciate that they are on sale,” Crystal Stacey Designs wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Michaels Craft Finds.

11 And, Western Decor

And, lots of shoppers are obsessed with the western-themed finds at the store. “Did you know Michael’s has the best home decor? It’s more than just crafts! I stumbled upon all this gorgeous western home decor!” one shopper wrote.