Shop the 7 best Michaels Easter decor finds hitting shelves, from bunny figures to wreaths.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Easter is just a few weeks away, and Michaels has everything you need to get your home decorated for the hoppiest holiday of the year. From bunnies in every size, shape, and material to garlands and wreaths, there are endless sources of Easter spirit all through the store. What should you shop for this week to get your house ready for Easter Sunday? Here are the 7 best Michaels Easter decor finds flying off shelves this week.

1 A Big Natural Bunny with a Burlap Bow

The 21″ Oversized Natural Bunny Décor by Ashland is made out of twigs and features a big burlap bow around it’s neck. “This cute bunny adorns our front door. It’s a great way to welcome visitors! It is constructed very well and has held up,” one shopper writes.

2 And, a Gold Thinking Bunny

This 14″ Gold Thinking Bunny Tabletop Décor by Ashland gives serious Alice in Wonderland vibes. “I love my rabbit!! It’s the perfect size!” writes a shopper. “This rabbit is so cute!! It was one of those I must buy when I saw it,” another adds.

RELATED: 7 Best New Michaels Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 An Easter Wreath

There are so many wreaths to choose from right now. I love this 20″ Natural Bow, Speckled Egg & Pastel Tulip Wreath with Nest by Ashland with a big burlap bow and lots of pretty faux flowers and eggs. The Easter wreath is “Pretty and perfect size,” writes a shopper.

4 And, So Many Garlands

The garland wall at Michaels is filled with all sorts of Easter cuteness! This 6ft. White Felt Bunny Garland by Ashland has little bunnies hanging off it. It is perfect for a mantel or for decorating an Easter tree.

5 A Carrot Vase

The cuteness overload of this 9″ Orange Carrot Ceramic Vase by Ashland. Shoppers agree that it is both fun and functional. “Love this well made unique carrot vase. The color is nice and perfect height for all flowers,” writes one.

6 And, These Beautiful Ceramic Containers

This 5″ Flower Ceramic Container by Ashland isn’t Easter specific, but lots of shoppers maintain it is a great Easter gift. “Very pretty, especially for spring and summer. I bought several to give as part of Easter gifts,” one writes about the $4.99 item.

7 And, These Table Decorations

This Glitzhome® 12.5″ Easter Wooden Bunny Table Décor Set will add some Easter style to your brunch table. “Perfect to add some seasonal cheer alongside a floral basket on the dining room table,” writes a shopper.