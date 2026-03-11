 Skip to content

11 Best Cracker Barrel Easter Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

March 11, 2026
Shop the 11 best Cracker Barrel Easter finds, from adorable outfits to festive home decor.
Easter is just a few weeks away, and Cracker Barrel is here to get you ready for the big spring holiday. From adorable outfits to wear to Easter brunch to decorations for your home, there is no lack of inventory at the restaurant’s old country store. The best news is that most items can be purchased online. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel Easter finds hitting shelves this week.

1
A Gorgeous Easter Outfit

Toddler Butterfly Print Coat and Dress Set
Cracker Barrel

There are so many adorable outfits to wear for Easter. This Toddler Butterfly Coat and Dress Set ($49.99) features bright butterflies and soft florals. The coordinated layers are perfect for Easter celebrations and spring photo shoots.

2
An Easter Egg Wall Decoration

An Easter Egg Wall Decoration
Cracker Barrel

The Wood Egg Easter Wall Decor will brighten your walls with pastel power for $19.99, featuring a delicate egg design. According to shoppers, it is “big and beautiful” and definitely worth buying. “This is a fabulous door decoration. Very pretty in person. Great size,” writes one.

3
A Divided Wood Tray Shaped Like a Bunny

Wood Bunny Carved Bowl
Cracker Barrel

This Wood Bunny Carved Bowl, $24.99, is one of the hoppiest Easter hosting items of the season. It is perfect for serving snacks or treats at your Easter celebration. Or use it for Easter decorating, holding little trinkets, or seasonal accents.

4
An Adorable Snoopy Easter Towel

An Adorable Snoopy Easter Towel
Cracker Barrel

If you are a Peanuts fan, get into the Easter spirit with this Snoopy Towel, perfect for your kitchen or bathroom, and just $11.99. “Perk up any kitchen with this lovely towel. Snoopy a bonus,” writes a shopper.

5
A Dino Bunny Plush

Jumbo Green Dino with Bunny Ears Plush
Cracker Barrel

What should you get the dinosaur-loving kid in the family for Easter? A bunnysaurus stuffed animal. The Jumbo Green Dino with Bunny Ears Plush, $24.99, is the perfect Easter gift that will make a great cuddle buddy all year long.

6
Lots of Easter Blow Molds

Welcome Carrot Bunny Blow Mold
Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s trademark blow molds are one of the store’s hottest items. There are lots of new Easter styles hitting the store, including the Welcome Carrot Bunny Blow Mold, $59.99. “Love this sweet bunny. He’s so happy,” writes a shopper. “I wish I could upload a picture of this, because it looks just as good in real life. Paint is nice and bright, so it’ll look great night and daytime,” adds another.

7
Baby’s First Bible

Baby's First Bible
Cracker Barrel

Not sure what to put in a baby’s Easter basket? Lots of shoppers recommend Baby’s First Bible, $7.99. “This is the perfect gift for a new baby,” writes a shopper. “I read this to my baby every morning and night, it is amazing,” adds another.

8
Grandma Loves You Book

Grandma Loves You Book
Cracker Barrel

Grandparents should fill their grandchildren’s Easter baskets with a beloved book. Grandma Loves You Book, $14.99. “I gave these to my grandchildren at Easter. They loved them,” writes a shopper. “This is a great book for my new grand baby,” adds another.

9
A Bunny Truck Glitter Globe

Led Bunny Truck Glitter Globe
Cracker Barrel

The Led Bunny Truck Glitter Globe is the perfect glitter globe to celebrate Easter. The $59.99 item features two bunnies driving a pink Easter-themed car and is all sorts of adorable. It offers a warm glow when turned on.

10
A Sweet Blue Ceramic Bunny

Blue Ceramic Bunny
Cracker Barrel

I am loving the little ceramic bunnies. The Blue Ceramic Bunny, $3.99, is one of many collector items currently on the website. The little figurines can be displayed solo or as a group. It also comes in yellow, white, pink, and purple.

11
Purple Wooden Flowers

Purple Wooden Flowers
Cracker Barrel

Another sweet pastel colored decoration? This Purple Wooden Flowers figurine is just $6.99. The simple carved design is spirited and fun.

