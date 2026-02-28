These new Cracker Barrel home finds are selling fast.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been to your local Cracker Barrel Old Country Store recently? The down-home retail space is literally hopping with new arrivals, including Easter decorations and entertaining must-buys, as well as spring-themed artwork and even rocking chairs. What should you shop for this week, before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel home finds this week.

1 This Adorable Bunny Bowl

This Wood Bunny Carved Bowl, $24.99, is a must-buy if you are hosting this Easter. It is perfect for serving snacks or treats at your Easter celebration. Or use it for Easter decorating, holding little trinkets or seasonal accents.

2 A Photo Clock

This Black Photo Frame Clock will help keep memories alive while you tell the time. The sleek black frame has spaces to showcase your favorite photos and is a great gift idea at $99.99. “I love this clock!! Looks perfect with my decor even though I have a small apartment. Just purchased a second one to send to my son in UK as a house warming gift,” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 11 Best Cracker Barrel New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

3 This Blue Ceramic Bow Wall Decoration

I love all things blue and white. Cracker Barrel is clearly here for me this month with a great new collection that includes this Blue Ceramic Bow Wall Decor, $24.99, a Ceramic Square Decorative Jar, $24.99, and Blue Floral Photo Frame, $24.99. Each is timeless and will look great in your home.

4 All the Easter Blow Molds

Cracker Barrel is famous for its trademark blow molds, and there are lots of new Easter styles hitting the store, including the Welcome Carrot Bunny Blow Mold, $59.99. “Love this sweet bunny. He’s so happy,” writes a shopper. “I wish I could upload a picture of this, because it looks just as good in real life. Paint is nice and bright, so it’ll look great night and daytime,” adds another.

5 And, Spring Blow Molds

Spring blow molds are also arriving. I love the Red Flower Blow Mold, $59.99. “This piece is so unique and spectacular! Awesome paint job and nice large size. The ladybug is sweet too! We’re so glad we ordered one,” a shopper writes.

6 This Faux Fur Pony Print Throw

The Faux Fur Pony Print Throw, $39.99, offers western vibes in a cozy form. “Absolutely love this throw, I wish they made it king-size so I could use it on my bed, that’s how I love it,” a shopper writes. “It is very silky to the touch and matches the pony print pillow, which I already had bought from Cracker Barrel earlier,” another adds.

7 A Flamingo Yard Stake

Cracker Barrel is already getting in summer items for your outdoor spaces. This Solar Neon Flamingo Yard Stake, powered by the sun, is super fun for $24.99. Don’t forget to add the matching Metal Flamingo Planter, $59.99.

8 Polywood Rocking Chairs

Bring the country feeling to your porch with the POLYWOOD ® All-Weather Heritage Rocker, available in a range of colors for $289.99. “I keep this on my front porch all year long. It is not covered so it is out in the rain and the snow. All I have to do is pressure wash it in the spring and we’re good to go again for another year. It has not faded or discolored. We got it in white,” writes a shopper. “This rocking chair looks beautiful on our front porch. The dark grey matches our other Polywood furniture, making it easy for us to make our own set. It was assembled quickly and has clear instructions. It has kept clean during spring and pollen season and feels very durable. It has a comfortable seat!” adds another.

9 A Wire Basket in the Shape of a Chicken

This Chicken Shaped Wire Basket, $24.99, is a “delightful blend of rustic style and practical storage,” the store writes. It is made of sturdy wire and shaped whimsically into a chicken. Use it to store eggs, produce, or simply as decor.

10 New Salt and Pepper Sets

The salt and pepper shakers from Cracker Barrel are collector’s items. I love this Lemons Salt and Pepper Set for $9.99. I am seeing lemon decor everywhere this year. “Classy and perfect in my kitchen! Compliments the fake lemon bush I have on my kitchen counter very nicely,” a shopper writes.

11 And, This Honeycomb Accent Lamp

The Honeycomb Accent Light, $59.99, is “well made and so cute!!” writes a happy shopper. The light is “beautiful, powerful, and compact all at the same time” and “fills my room with light,” another adds. “It’s like I’m walking in sunshine.”