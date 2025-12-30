These new Cracker Barrel finds—from Western décor to Valentine’s gifts—are getting rave reviews for 2026.

Have you shopped on the Cracker Barrel website or at the country store this week? Now that Christmas is over, there are so many fresh new finds to discover at the popular spot. From the new Western collection to Valentine’s Day decorations and gifts, and even clothes and bags, I found a lot of great items to ring in the new year. Here are 11 Cracker Barrel finds shoppers say are great for 2026.

1 Brand New Glitter Globes

Just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to glitter globes. One of Cracker Barrel’s trademark decorations, there are new styles to choose from, including the LED Sparkling Boot Glitter Globe, $69.99, and the Ranch Scene Glitter Globe, $49.99.

2 Long Live Cowgirls Sign

The new Western collection at Cracker Barrel is fantastic, especially if you are a fan of country music and the West. This Long Live Cowgirls Block Sign is just $12.99 and adds western and rustic charm to your wall.

3 A Cowprint Drying Pad

There are so many western-inspired cowhide print items in the new collection, including Cowhide Pattern Drying Mat, $9.99. Put it next to your kitchen sink and use it for drying wet dishes, and instantly add a rustic vibe to the space. “Our drying mats are made out of a super absorbent microfiber that holds four times its weight in water with a cushion foam lining for delicate stemware, not to mention it’s machine washable and folds up for easy storage!” the store writes.

4 A Gorgeous, Flowy Dress

If you aren’t shopping for clothes at Cracker Barrel, you are missing out. There are lots of amazing pieces, ranging from tops and skirts to dresses. This Burgandy Floral Chiffon Dress looks like it should cost a lot more than it does. Get the bohemian and prairie style dress for $59.99.

5 This Beaded Rooster Wallet

There are also lots of chicken and rooster-themed items. One of my favorites is an unexpectedly chic Beaded Chicken Pouch, $14.99. According to Cracker Barrel, it is “a charming accessory that blends playful design with practical use,” featuring “intricate beadwork in the shape of a cheerful chicken.” It is ideal for carrying small items and can be used as a coin purse, makeup holder, or statement piece.

6 A Leather Purse

There are also many great handbags at Cracker Barrel, including this leather-look Brown Tooled Satchel Bag for $49.99. “I bought this yesterday at Cracker Barrel. It’s so cute in person! It’s very well made and tho it’s vegan leather it looks much more expensive than it is,” writes a shopper.

7 The Perfect Mug for a Knitter

And of course, Cracker Barrel is famous for its extensive offering of novelty items. If you are shopping for a knitter, you can’t lose with this Knit Happens Mug, just $7.99. If that isn’t your style, choose from several other mugs.

8 A Valentine’s Day Gnome

Cracker Barrel is going all out with Valentine’s Day, stocking the store with gifts and decorations. This Light Up Pink Fabric Gnome is especially adorable for $15.99. The battery-powered item will brighten your space. Batteries not included.

9 Guess How Much I Love You Book

Gift a classic book to your little Valentine. This sweet version of the Guess How Much I Love You Blush Sweetheart Edition Book, $15.99, is a timeless and treasured classic that people of all ages will appreciate, featuring the sweet story of Little Nutbrown Hare.

10 Or, a Heart Tumbler

If they always carry a water bottle, a Valentine’s Day-themed version is perfect. They will think of you constantly while hydrating with the Heart Lollipop 40 Oz. Tumbler, $19.99, a Cracker Barrel exclusive.

11 A Be Mine Mini Salt Shaker

Another favorite Cracker Barrel customer collectible is its mini salt-and-pepper shakers. There are so many adorable V-Day options to choose from, including the Be Mine Pink Heart Mini Pepper Shaker and As If Green Heart Mini Salt Shaker. Both are exclusive to Cracker Barrel and just $1.49.