These Cracker Barrel finds are too fun and festive to skip before the year ends.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You already shopped at Cracker Barrel for all your holiday gifts and decor. Now that Christmas is over, and 2026 is almost here, there is a new batch of merchandise you can shop. Whether you didn’t get what you wanted for the holidays or want to freshen up your home for the new year, there are many great, inspired items. Here are 11 Cracker Barrel finds to grab before the year is over.

1 Treat Yourself to a New Purse

Just because you didn’t get a new purse for Christmas doesn’t mean you can’t have one by the end of the year. This Brown 3-in-1 Bag, priced at $54.99, “offers versatile style and everyday convenience,” the store says. The chic, brown bag has “interchangeable straps and multiple ways to carry, it’s the perfect accessory for adapting to any outfit or occasion.”

2 A Rooster Cutting Board

This Rooster Wood Cutting Board is not just your average wood board; it features rooster art! Combining practical functionality with decorative, down-home country flair, the $19.99 item is perfect for everyday chopping, slicing, or serving. Whether used as a prep surface or displayed as rustic kitchen decor, this board adds warmth and personality to your culinary space.

3 This Skull Wall Hanging

The new Western collection at Cracker Barrel is a quick hit with shoppers. The Bull Skull Wall Decor, a Cracker Barrel exclusive, looks so upscale and definitely makes a statement for $49.99.

4 Goat Milk Products

I love the skin and body care products at Cracker Barrel, including this Dionis® Youth Boosting Sea Treasure 2 Oz. Hand Cream, $19.99. It is formulated with ingredients such as squalane and peptides to deeply hydrate and soften hands and cuticles, restoring the skin’s natural suppleness. The store has lots of other skincare products from the collection.

5 Pancake Mix

Cracker Barrel diners can eat their favorite pancakes at home with the Cracker Barrel Breakfast Bundle, exclusive to Cracker Barrel, for $15.98. It comes with a 12oz. A bottle of 100% Pure Natural Syrup and a 2-pound box of Buttermilk Pancake Mix.

6 This Butterfly Figurine

This Ceramic Butterfly Figurine, featuring a floral design, is the perfect spring decor item. “Lovely piece . Would show off much better if shown against a different background color. Very pretty in person,” writes a happy shopper.

7 New Seasonal Glitter Globes

Glitter Globes are one of Cracker Barrel’s specialties, and they recently got a new shipment of Valentine’s Day-inspired ones. The Acrylic Rose Glitter Globe will have you feeling the love for $34.99. “Our glitter globes can add sparkle to your home. Thoughtfully designed to be beautiful while off, these amazing pieces mesmerize when turned on. Great for gifting or keeping for yourself, they make great additions to homes and offices,” they write.

8 And, Valentine’s Day Hand Towels

This True Love 2 Piece Towel Set will make it easier to undecorate for Christmas and transition into the new year. One is covered with hearts and paws, and the other is the “roses are red” poem. The set is just $12.99.

9 Freshen Up Your Walls

The rooster collection just dropped, and there are so many fun “cock-a-doodle-do” inspired items, including this Rooster Framed Canvas, $29.99. The canvas features a striking rooster design and is framed beautifully. Or, feel the love with this Love wall art, $19.99, which will add a touch of love to your wall.

10 A Velvet Bow Pillow

This Cracker Barrel-exclusive Pink Bow-Shaped Pillow is trending, and it’s perfect for the bow lover. The preppy aesthetic pillow is a great Valentine’s Day gift at $19.99, featuring a luxe, velvety fabric.

11 And, This New Deja-Moo Mug

This Deja Moo 40 Oz. Tumbler, $19.99, is a convenient and fun way to stay hydrated. “I’ve heard this bull before,” reads the mug, which is hand-wash only. “Take your beverages everywhere you go with one of our tumblers. Putting the fun in functional, let your personality shine while increasing your hydration,” writes Cracker Barrel.