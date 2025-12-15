From Valentine’s decor to cozy gifts, these new Cracker Barrel finds are arriving fast.

The holidays are just a few weeks away, and Cracker Barrel is getting ready for the new season. The latest arrivals section, which was once filled with Christmas decorations and gifts, is now being restocked with fresh merchandise, including new collections. What should you shop for mid-month? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel new arrivals hitting shelves this December.

1 Valentine’s Day Glitter Globes

Glitter Globes are one of Cracker Barrel’s specialties, and they bring in new ones every season. This Acrylic Rose Glitter Globe is an early Valentine’s Day find for $34.99. “Our glitter globes can add sparkle to your home. Thoughtfully designed to be beautiful while off, these amazing pieces mesmerize when turned on. Great for gifting or keeping for yourself, they make great additions to homes and offices,” they write.

2 Goat Milk Body Care

This Dionis® Youth Boosting Sea Treasure 2 Oz. Hand Cream is $19.99 and is formulated with ingredients such as squalane and peptides to deeply hydrate and soften hands and cuticles, restoring the skin’s natural suppleness.

3 A Pretty Butterfly Figurine

This Ceramic Butterfly Figurine, featuring floral designs, is a decorative piece that makes a great gift. “Lovely piece . Would show off much better if shown against a different background color. Very pretty in person,” writes a happy shopper.

4 Love Art

This piece of wall art, just $19.99, will add a touch of love to your wall. “Say it every day with our I Love You Wall Decor. Featuring a timeless design and heartfelt message, itﾒs the perfect accent to bring warmth and love into any space,” writes Cracker Barrel.

5 A Dog in Love Cup

How cute is Ttis Dog in Love Cup, a Cracker Barrel exclusive, which is just $19.99? “Bring charm to any space with our Dog in Love Cup Decor. Featuring an adorable pup nestled in a cup, this playful accent adds warmth and whimsy to shelves, desks, or gift displays,” reads the product description.

6 A New Rooster Collection

If you like roosters, run to Cracker Barrel! The rooster collection just dropped and there are so many fun “cock-a-doodle-do” inspired items. This Rooster Framed Canvas, $29.99, is a store exclusive and brings rustic charm and vibrant personality to any space. The canvas features a striking rooster design and is framed beautifully.

7 A Cowhide Tumbler

There is also a new western-inspired collection featuring numerous cow-print items. I love this Cowhide Print 40 Oz. Tumbler, $19.99. “Take your beverages everywhere you go with one of our tumblers. Putting the fun in functional, let your personality shine while increasing your hydration,” the store writes.

8 A Leather Tote Bag

Cracker Barrel might not be the first place you think of to buy purses and leather accessories, but they have some great options. This Brown 3-in-1 Bag, $54.99, “offers versatile style and everyday convenience,” the brand writes. “With interchangeable straps and multiple ways to carry, it’s the perfect accessory for adapting to any outfit or occasion.”

9 This Western Wall Hanging

Another great item from the new western collection? The Bull Skull Wall Decor, a Cracker Barrel exclusive, makes a statement for $49.99.

10 Valentine’s Hand Towels

My kitchen will display Christmas towels through at least January 1, but this True Love 2 Piece Towel Set will make it easier to remove all my festive favorites. One is covered with hearts and paws, and the other is the “roses are red” poem. The set is just $12.99.

11 And, This Beautiful Bow Pillow

This Cracker Barrel-exclusive Pink Bow-Shaped Pillow is trending, so it may be in limited supply soon. The preppy aesthetic pillow is a great Valentine’s Day gift at $19.99, featuring a luxe, velvety fabric.