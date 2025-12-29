11 Best Cracker Barrel New Arrivals to Start 2026 With

Shop these new Cracker Barrel arrivals for decor, gifts, and cozy winter finds.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Cracker Barrel outdid itself this holiday season, selling everything from adorable ornaments and Christmas trees to the greatest gifts. Now that Christmas is behind us, the old country store is filling up with so many fantastic finds that will help you transition to 2026. From Valentine’s Day decor and gifts to new home decor collections, I am loving what the website has in stock. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel new arrivals this week.

1 This Light Up Roses Tree

Sure, a bouquet of roses is one of the more traditional and expected V-day gifts. Cracker Barrel is selling a Light Up Pink Roses Tree, which I am loving. Not only is it oozing love, but it also features gorgeous fake flowers that will never die. The decoration, an excellent gift, is just $19.99.

2 Valentine’s Day Blow Molds

Cracker Barrel is famous for its trademark blow molds. Luckily, they don’t stop with Christmas-inspired ones. This Rose Teddy Bear with Balloon Blow Mold is super sweet, featuring a teddy bear holding a red balloon. Get it for $39.99. There is also an equally adorable Gnome Blow Mold for $49.99.

RELATED: 11 Best Cracker Barrel Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 And, This Champagne Bottle Glitter Globe

Another super cute Valentine’s Day decoration or gift idea? The Be Mine Bottle Glitter Globe, $29.99. It is shaped like a champagne or wine bottle and has two words that say it all: Be Mine. It runs on batteries and is truly mesmerizing when turned on.

4 Adorable Plush Animals for Valentine’s Day

Say “I Love You” with an adorable stuffed animal. There are so many to choose from, but I adore this Pink Capybara Jumbo Valentine’s Plush, $19.99. “Your little one will love snuggling with our Pink Capybara Jumbo Valentine’s Plush! This adorable plush is certain to warm hearts and become their new best friend. The perfect cuddle pal for story time or late night sleepovers,” says Cracker Barrel.

5 Gorgeous Jewelry

Jewelry is also a foolproof way to show your love. Cracker Barrel is a surprising source of beautiful but affordable bling. This Cubic Zirconia Heart Necklace and Earring Set – Gold, $24.99, comes with a matching necklace and earrings she will love. And, she will think about you whenever she wears them.

6 This Expensive Looking Leather-Like Purse

Cracker Barrel even sells bags! This Brown 3-in-1 Bag, priced at $54.99, “offers versatile style and everyday convenience,” the store says. The chic, brown leather-like bag has “interchangeable straps and multiple ways to carry, it’s the perfect accessory for adapting to any outfit or occasion.”

RELATED: 11 Cracker Barrel Finds to Grab Before the Year Is Over.

7 This Western Skull-Style Wall Hanging

I am obsessed with the new Western collection at Cracker Barrel. The top item in the new product drop is the Bull Skull Wall Decor, a Cracker Barrel exclusive, which looks so upscale and definitely makes a statement for $49.99.

8 A Velvet Bow Throw Pillow

This Pink Bow-Shaped Pillow is trending because it is another item that helps ease the pain of de-decorating your home after the holidays. The preppy aesthetic pillow is also a great Valentine’s Day gift idea at $19.99, featuring a luxe, velvety fabric.

9 A Cow Print Tumbler

The western-inspired collection features numerous cow-print items, including this Cowhide Print 40 Oz. Tumbler, $19.99. “Take your beverages everywhere you go with one of our tumblers. Putting the fun in functional, let your personality shine while increasing your hydration,” the store writes.

10 And, This Cow Print Throw

Another must-buy from the Western collection is the Faux Fur Pony Print Throw for $39.99. The ultra-cozy blanket is perfect for replacing all of your holiday throws.

11 And, This Rooster Cutting Board

This Rooster Wood Cutting Board is almost too pretty to use for anything other than a decoration! The down-home decor can be used for cutting, serving, or simply hanging on the wall of your culinary space.