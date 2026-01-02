11 Best Cracker Barrel Home Finds For the New Year

From cozy cookware to cult-favorite pantry staples, these Cracker Barrel finds are must-buys.

Cracker Barrel is known for their delicious comfort food, of course, but they also have a famous gift shop that attracts many. Whether customers are waiting for a table, glancing through the store after their meal, or even just going to Cracker Barrel simply to browse the shop, there are some adorable finds to bring home.

1 Salt & Pepper Shakers

Cracker Barrel sells a wide range of salt and pepper shakers that are all cute collectibles. The egg carton one is one of my particular favorites, but there’s a lot more to choose from like this Stand Mixer Salt and Pepper Set. “Functional and collectible our Salt and Pepper Shakers add spice to any table! Mix and match these minis and give your guest their own personal set for use at your table,” the website says

2 Marble and Wood Heart Coasters

The Marble and Wood Heart Coasters Set Of 4 are a Cracker Barrel exclusive. “I bought these coasters a while ago with the matching cutting board. They go with any decor and I absolutely love them.I have them on my coffee table in the family room, where they get lots of use, and always look wonderful,” a customer review said. This set of four is a cute addition to any coffee table.

3 Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder

The Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder in red really comes in handy when you’re cooking with your cast iron. “I love the Lodge brand products and found that Cracker Barrel has the best price around,” a customer review said. “Love this! The perfect solution for my heavy cast iron skillet. Sometimes the simplest solution is the best,” another said.

4 Lodge 5Qt Cast Iron Dutch Oven

The Lodge 5Qt Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a bit pricey at $62.99, but a cast iron skillet can really change the way you cook, especially when it’s a Dutch oven. The possibilities are endless! “This is the perfect pot to make beef stew and any other dish that you want to be flavorful. And it will last a lifetime and more,” a customer review said.

5 Cracker Barrel Buttermilk Pancake Mix

The Cracker Barrel Buttermilk Pancakes are a true staple at the restaurant, so having the mix on hand at home is a must! “I was first introduced to Cracker Barrel pancake mix from going to an actual Cracker Barrel on a trip to Reno and ordering the pancakes,” a customer review said. “I was really impressed with the pancakes, mostly that the chefs were able to get a good crisp on the pancakes, especially its edges. The taste is also very good. So I sought out the pancake mix online after being told it was sold out at the store. I don’t regret it one bit, and I’ll come back here to buy more.”

6 Fried Apples

Cracker Barrel’s famous Fried Apples are now available canned to take home and keep in the pantry. “I’ve always loved Cracker Barrels fried apples. They have become a staple at my house for Christmas dinner,” a reviewer said. “When I saw that I could order these online, I did so right away. They were delivered to my house in short order, and the packing was superb. They were packaged well enough that had they been in glass jars I have no doubt they would have been completely safe in shipping. I hope that Cracker Barrel will always have these apples available, even if I have to order them online.”

7 Cracker Barrel Campfire Seasoning

The Cracker Barrel Campfire Seasoning is an essential addition to your spice cabinet, so you can recreate some of your favorite dishes at home. “I LOVE THIS PRODUCT,” a reviewer said in a comment. “When I got the Campfire Chicken, I could not stop raving about it and asked if I could order the seasoning. It was out of stock but the chef gave me a small container to take with me. I ate the leftovers for breakfast the next day. As I was heading back to DC, I stopped by another Cracker Barrel to see if I could find it and prayerfully, I found 3 and bought them all and ordered a Campfire chicken again, which was just as delicious.”

8 Spiced Apple Butter

The Spiced Apple Butter is another fan favorite that Cracker Barrel customers love to have stored in their kitchen.c”Peanut butter and apple butter sandwich,” a reviewer said bluntly. “Eat it right out of the jar. Sometimes I mix it in my cakes that call for applesauce, [or I like to] mix it with my fried apples.” Another reviewer said, “apple butter is excellent on toast, as a garnish, or spread on snacks — one really can’t go wrong with it.”

9 Jumbo Checker Rug Game Set

Games come in clutch, especially this time of the year when we’re stuck inside dealing with shorter daylight hours and colder weather. Fun games that get friends and families together can help pass the time. This Jumbo Checker Rug Game Set is just one of the games offered at Cracker Barrel.

10 Black Photo Frame Clock

Find a unique place for your prints with this Black Photo Frame Clock for under $100. “Designed with a sleek black frame, it features spaces to showcase your favorite photos while keeping time with a classic clock face,” the website says. It’s a great statement piece for your living room or kitchen!

11 Snowman Glitter Globe with Adapter

People seem to go crazy for these glowing seasonal decorations, with a customer favorite being the Snowman Glitter Globe with Adapter. “Birthday gift for the wife and she absolutely loves it! Lights up brightly and snowflakes twirl around inside. It is very pretty,” a reviewer said. A second said, “it’s just the right size! Big but not too big. Lights are just bright enough. Love it!”