These Cracker Barrel finds are perfect for spring.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Spring has sprung at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. Even if you can’t make it into your local emporium of all things country-inspired, including home decor, clothing, and gifts, you can still buy so many fantastic new arrivals online. From Easter decorations and clothing to the latest and most innovative home items, you don’t want to miss the latest product drops. Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel new arrivals this week.

1 Easter Blow Molds

All the latest blow molds are hitting the store. The Welcome Carrot Bunny Blow Mold, $59.99, is a fast favorite with shoppers. “Love this sweet bunny. He’s so happy,” writes a shopper. “I wish I could upload a picture of this, because it looks just as good in real life. Paint is nice and bright, so it’ll look great night and daytime,” adds another.

2 Adorable Toddler Easter Outfits

There are so many adorable outfits to wear for Easter. This Toddler Butterfly Coat and Dress Set ($49.99) is decorated in bright butterflies and soft florals. The coordinated layers are perfect for Easter celebrations and spring photo shoots.

3 A Wood Bunny Carved Bowl

I love this versatile Wood Bunny Carved Bowl, $24.99. Use it to serve snacks or treats at your Easter celebration or simply as a decoration, holding little trinkets or seasonal accents.

4 A Jumbo Dino with Bunny Ears

If you have a dinosaur-loving kid in the family, treat them to a bunnysaurus this Easter. The Jumbo Green Dino with Bunny Ears Plush, $24.99, is the perfect Easter gift that will make a great cuddle buddy all year long.

5 Grandma Loves You Book

Grandparents, make sure to fill their Easter basket with a beloved book. Grandma Loves You Book, $14.99, is a classic. “I gave these to my grandchildren at Easter. They loved them,” writes a shopper. “This is a great book for my new grand baby,” adds another.

6 Little Ceramic Bunnies

Create a little Easter scene with little ceramic bunnies. The Blue Ceramic Bunny, $3.99, is one of many collector items currently on the website. The little figurines can be displayed solo or as a group. There are also yellow, white, pink, and purple options.

7 A Photo Frame Clock

The Black Photo Frame Clock is a thoughtful item for your home. It has a sleek black frame with spaces to showcase your favorite photos while keeping time with a classic clock face. It also makes a great gift for $99.99. “I love this clock!! Looks perfect with my decor even though I have a small apartment. Just purchased a second one to send to my son in UK as a house warming gift,” a shopper writes.

8 A Honeycomb Accent Light

Shoppers love the Honeycomb Accent Light, $59.99. “This lamp is well made and so cute!!” writes one. Another adds that the light is “beautiful, powerful, and compact all at the same time” and “fills my room with light,” they add. “It’s like I’m walking in sunshine.”

9 An Adorable Wire Basket Shaped Like a Chicken

Cracker Barrel is going big into chickens and roosters this season. The Chicken Shaped Wire Basket, $24.99, is a “delightful blend of rustic style and practical storage,” the store writes. It is made out of a sturdy wire and shaped whimsically like a chicken. Use it to store eggs, produce, or simply as decor.

10 A Faux Fur Pony Print Throw

I love this Faux Fur Pony Print Throw, $39.99, bringing western vibes to your sofa. “Absolutely love this throw, I wish they made it king-size so I could use it on my bed, that’s how I love it,” a shopper writes. “It is very silky to the touch and matches the pony print pillow, which I already had bought from Cracker Barrel earlier,” another adds.

11 And, a Milk Bottle Farmers Market Candle

I love candles, but this Milk Bottle Farmers Market Candle is next-level adorable for $22.99. “It smells clean and fresh – I love to open the windows when burn this candle; the breeze carries the scent throughout the house making it smell like clean laundry fresh out of the dryer,” a shopper writes.