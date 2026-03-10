11 Best New Hobby Lobby Easter Decor Finds This Week

Shop the 11 best Hobby Lobby Easter decor finds, from cute bunnies to garlands.

Last week, I hit Hobby Lobby with my daughter, and Easter was in full effect. Actually, a lot of the best items were already starting to sell out, as the hoppiest holiday of the year is just a few weeks away. There are still lots of items to score in every aisle. And the best news is that all Easter items are 40 percent off right now. What should you shop for now, before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best Hobby Lobby Easter decor finds this week.

1 Easter Garlands

Passion 4 Savings shared about the gorgeous Easter garland. “Easter everything has officially hit Hobby Lobby and these garlands are TOO cute to choose just one 🐰🌸 From pastel bunnies to farmhouse carrots and sweet floral strands, my spring decor heart is so happy! If you’re decorating for Easter, spring parties, or just love a good seasonal refresh, you need to see these before they’re gone. Which one would you hang first — bunnies, carrots, or florals?” they captioned the post.

2 And, a Clever Mini Basket DIY

Mrs. Alonzo created a little DIY for Easter with mini baskets from Hobby Lobby. “Just a simple little Easter treat idea. 🐰 Mini basket is from Hobby Lobby!” she captioned the post. “Soooooo cuteeeeee!!!!!” writes a shopper.

3 Lots of Creative Decor

The Creative Peacock shared some unique decor items. “I should have been finishing projects today… But Hobby Lobby had other ideas 😂 I have even more to make! Part 2 coming soon- with what I do with it all!” she captioned the post.

4 So Many Carrots

There are tons of carrot decorations. “March and my porch had ZERO Easter decorations… so obviously we had to fix that,” shared It Girl Chay, revealing that she went to Hobby Lobby and a few other stores, “trying to turn my porch into a mini carrot patch to lure the Easter Bunny in. Honestly… Hobby Lobby should’ve been my first stop because they had almost everything. Let’s see if we can pull this together.”

5 Adorable Easter Buckets

Paige and the Popular created adorable Easter buckets. “These Easter finds from @hobbylobby are just presh!!!! Run to your local store to snag them before they’re gone !!” she captioned the post. “Such cute finds!” a follower agreed.

6 So Many Bunnies

Happiness Is Hobby Lobby found so many bunnies. “Y’all better hip hop over to your local Hobby Lobby, because Easter decor is officially out! And, better yet, it’s on SALE! That’s right, 40% off ALL Easter decor happening NOW. Wall decor, bunnies galore, the trendy cows are making their appearance, and Easter eggs of all colors. Literally, the Easter aisles are full of color, and I am obsessed! Let me just add, that they have added a few new outside Easter signs that are THE cutest I have seen. Not only perfect for Easter, but perfect to leave out all Spring. Are you ready to deck the house for Easter? I definitely know that I am!” they captioned a post.

7 Dishes and Serving Dishes

Hosting Easter brunch? Hobby Lobby has all sorts of spring-inspired dishes and serving items at the store right now. “Spring finds at @hobbylobby,” Samantha Flora captioned a post.

8 S0 Much Designer Looking Decor

Nissa Lunn Interiors shared her designer picks. “Let’s decorate for Easter with the sweetest finds from @hobbylobby! 🐰The second I saw these topiary bunnies, I knew they were coming home with me. I draped pastel egg garlands across the fireplace mantel and styled my coffee table with the prettiest tulips, sweet bunny accents, and the cutest basket of speckled eggs. They’re the perfect pop of spring, and these darling pillow covers pull it all together,” she wrote. “All Easter is 40% OFF right now — head to your local store or shop online and start your spring refresh!”

9 And, These DIY Eggs

The Craft Patch shared instructions to make DIY Sequin Beaded Easter Eggs. “I am so excited to share this craft idea with you today. Make your own showstopping sequin beaded Easter eggs with the help of my step-by-step tutorial. This is one of those crafts that is so fun to work on while you watch a show or listen to a good book. And you’ve got plenty of time to finish them before Easter!” they wrote.

10 And, a Bougie Looking Centerpiece

Ashley Marie Savage shared a gorgeous Hobby Lobby centerpiece she put together. “Spring is one of my favorite seasons to decorate!” she wrote. “I visited my local @HobbyLobby and picked up a few beautiful pieces to create this bright Easter centerpiece. From layered florals to the cutest seasonal accents, everything feels timeless enough to reuse year after year — and seasonal and home decor are currently 40% off, which makes refreshing your space for Spring even sweeter.”

11 And, Easter Geese

Geese are so hot right now, and Hobby Lobby has it all. “Give me all the goose goodies,” Riley Mak Around Town shared, showing off an Easter decoration she scored.