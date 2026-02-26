These Hobby Lobby spring finds are worth grabbing now.

It’s almost March, and Hobby Lobby is here for the seasonal transition. The arts and crafts plus home goods store is bringing it in a major way right now, dropping so many great new spring-inspired items as the month comes to an end. What should you shop for in the new arrivals section before March is here? Here are the 11 best Hobby Lobby home new arrivals as February ends.

1 An Adorable White Bunny Planter

I love this adorable White Bunny Planter on sale for $53.99, 40 percent off, like all of the spring merchandise. “This Bunny planter is absolutely gorgeous! I’ve been looking to buy one for awhile now but just didn’t feel comfortable spending hundreds on one. This one is very well made and the space for plants is a good size. Excited to use it this spring!” a shopper writes.

2 A Retro Thermometer

This Retro Coca-Cola Metal Thermometer is also on sale for $23.39. “I love the colors. I bought this before & hung it outside, unfortunately it didn’t hold up. It faded & I regretted putting it outside. Was glad to find it again, this time it’s on the inside,” one shopper suggests.

3 So Many Faux Floral Stems

Shoppers love all the faux flower stems at Hobby Lobby, including this Gerbera Daisy & Berry Spray. “This spray is so realistic looking and really brightened up my sunroom,’ one shopper writes about the $8.99 item. “So beautiful to add to a spring or summer door basket! I love these colors! They remind me of rainbow sherbet. Would look lovely in an arrangement or a on a grapevine wreath,” another adds.

4 A Bright Floral Box

This Bright Floral Box comes in various sizes and is perfect for organizing and decoration. “I got 2 sizes. They are beautiful and of good quality. My first time ordering and it was easy,” one shopper writes. Get them for $4.19 to $7.19, depending on the size.

5 Animal Bathtub Art

All of Hobby Lobby’s animal bathtub art has been going viral, including this Zebra In Bathtub Framed Wall Decor. Get it on sale for $14.99. “I bought this last Saturday, couldn’t resist. Wanted something adorable for my bathroom after I take down my holiday decor. Love !!!!!!” a shopper writes. “Obsessed with how amazing this picture is. Looks great in bathroom,” another adds.

6 Spring Wreaths

There are lots of spring wreaths hitting the store, including this gorgeous Yellow Forsythia Wreath, on sale for $20.99. “The wreath is beautiful, nice color and good quality,” writes a shopper. “The wreath is exactly perfect. I cannot wait to hang it on my front door,” adds another.

7 Letter Pom Pom Pillows

All the spring throw pillows are arriving. I love the Letter Pom Pom Pillow, on sale for $11.39. Choose from a selection of letters in pink or blue, each decorated with pom pom trim.

8 An “Absolutely Gorgeous” Bird Bath

There are lots of outdoor products arriving, including this Blue Flower Glass Bird Bath for $35.99. “This is absolutely gorgeous outside. Such a great addition to my garden. Nice and deep and pretty pedal trim,” writes a shopper. Another adds that it’s “built solid and holds a good amount of water for my bird buddies.”

9 A Hightland Cow and Chicken Paddle Wood Board

There are so many Highland Cow items at Hobby Lobby, including the adorable Highland Cow & Chicken Paddle Wood Wall Decor for $17.99. “My absolute favorite, I have this in our kitchen and could use 3 more just to put them in every room,” a shopper writes. “This board is huge! What a buy, Great graphics. It is very finished and good to the eye!” another adds.

10 Spring Candles

There are also tons of new candles, including this Wildflower Fields Jar Candle. Get it on sale for $11.99. The scent? White jasmine and rose blended with ripe red berries and woodsy amber.

11 And, Easter Garlands

Bring on the Easter garlands! Get this Speckled Egg & Berry Garland on sale for $6.59. All Easter is 40 percent off at Hobby Lobby. “This is a very simple but beautiful delicate looking garland when used above doors or windows. I used 2 garlands with stargazers lights and they create a beautiful soft effect. They are very delicate and natural looking from a distance. The light green leaves look realistic. I love the way they look above my kitchen door. Highly recommend them at such affordable price to add a little natural Easter vibe,” a shopper writes.