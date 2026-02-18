These new Hobby Lobby finds are hitting shelves mid-February.

Hobby Lobby is in full bloom right now. The arts, crafts, and decor store is getting in all the best seasonal items right now, including Easter decorations, fresh wall art, crafting supplies, and even clothing and accessories. This week, the new arrivals section is filling up with so many fantastic finds that shoppers are going wild over. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby finds hitting shelves mid-February.

1 So Much Great Wall Art

Alexandra Harper shared about all the fantastic wall art she found at Hobby Lobby and revealed ways to make it look more expensive. “Pottery barn or Hobby Lobby Pt 42 🎨 Highlights: 1. Art needs to be 2/3 the width of whatever furniture it’s placed on or hung above. 2. Hang art 6-8 inches above wherever that furniture is. Same goes with mirrors above entryway tables, buffet tables, etc. 3. Space out artwork 3-5 inches between eachother. When heights differ, the key is keeping the center of each one aligned,” she captioned the post.

2 Gorgeous Spring Blooms

There are also tons of gorgeous fake flowers filling the aisles right now. “Your sign to run to hobby lobby if you’re in need of spring stems,” Kelli Testa captioned a post. “Those are so perfect,” a shopper commented. “I love flowers! so pretty,” another added.

3 Cute Crafting Stuff

Together Making Magic shared about the patches and stickers they found in their store. “Hobby Lobby Haul! I’m ready to start decorating my 2026 journal,” they wrote.

4 Needlepoint Neccessities

Savannah Parton shared about all the needlepoint items she got at the store. “Cannot wait to start this new needlepoint project,” she wrote. “Exciting New Needlepoint Project and Haul at Hobby LobbyJoin me as I share my latest needlepoint project featuring a beautiful blue butterfly and all the supplies I gathered from Hobby Lobby!”

5 Inspirational Art

There are also lots of new inspirational signs. “There’s just something about walking into Hobby Lobby that makes you want a fresh start at home,” Ki’Mesia shared.

6 Western Baseball Caps

Life on Back Forty shared some super on-trend, western-inspired baseball caps. “Western Hat finds at Hobby Lobby!” they captioned the post. “Yes got me one an getting another,” a follower commented.

7 Easter Decor Galore

So many people are sharing about Easter stuff at Hobby Lobby, including books and table settings. “Easter is in 2 months. So now is the best time to purchase your decor. Hobby Lobby has all your holiday decorations,” one wrote.

8 Goose Decor

If you are all about the new Goose home decor trend, Hobby Lobby is here for you. A few items are going viral, including this Goose decoration.

9 New Diamond Painting Kits

There are also new diamond painting kits. “Discovering New Diamond Painting Kits at Hobby Lobby,” writes Alyssa G. “Today marks the start of an exciting adventure into the world of diamond painting! Officially embracing this hobby, I headed to Hobby Lobby in search of some enticing new diamond painting kits. The thrill of shopping with so many creative options has been a real success! Diamond painting has become a fun and relaxing activity that allows for both creativity and precision. As I browsed through the aisles, I found a variety of kits that promise stunning results, and I can’t wait to get started on my next project.”

10 Boxwood Easter Bunnies

I’ve noticed several people sharing about the boxwood Easter bunnies at Hobby Lobby. “@Hobby Lobby has the boxwood Easter bunny’s on a variety of sizes! Easter is 40% off!” Dana Tenbrinke shared.

11 Lots of Pretty Beads

There are also lots of new beads for crafting and jewelry making. “Bead shop with me,” Kelly Prepster Studio wrote. “OMGA this is my paradise,” one shopper writes. “My favorite craft store!” another writes.