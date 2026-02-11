These 5 new Hobby Lobby finds are already going viral.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been to Hobby Lobby recently? Every time I visit my local store, I find so many fantastic new items, ranging from home decor to arts, crafts, and even faux flowers and plants. I have also been following many home design experts and influencers on social media who share their purchases and scores on Instagram. What are the latest and greatest products at the store right now? Here are the 5 best new Hobby Lobby finds hitting shelves this week.

1 So Many Great Pots and Faux Greens

Not only does Hobby Lobby have all the farmhouse-looking pots of your dreams, but faux greens to fill them with. Ashley Morris Interiors shared a video of the arrangement she put together, which looks like it came from Pottery Barn or a similar expensive home store. “High-end look. Hobby Lobby price! Hobby Lobby artificial gypsophila stem #2361293,” she captioned the post.

2 Lots of Easter Decorations

Easter is still several weeks away, but the Easter decor section is hopping at Hobby Lobby. “Look I’m not saying it’s not way too early… just letting you know before they’re gone 😜 And I thought the chickies were so cute!! What do you think?!” Our Daily Journey captioned an Instagram post.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 A Super Cute Goose with a Hat

I mean, how cute is this goose collection that Jamie Lee Strand found at Hobby Lobby. “I beg your pardon,” she wrote in the caption. “This is literally the cutest collection I’ve seen at Hobby Lobby! Reminds me of the vintage goose plate that everyone is obsessed with. If you want this collection make sure to make a trip now before it’s gone.”

4 Faux Spring Blooms

There are tons of beautiful fake flowers for spring. “Spring stems from Hobby Lobby are so good this year 🌸

I’m loving these neutral, realistic faux florals for easy spring decorating — perfect for shelves, tables, and entryways without the upkeep. If you’re refreshing your home for spring and want florals that last all season, these are such a good find,” she wrote in the caption.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

5 And, This Easter Centerpiece

Our Winton Home put together a beautiful Hobby Lobby spring centerpiece! “I found sooo many cute things at Hobby Lobby!” they wrote. “They are running their 40% off sale for Spring & Easter!! I had to go get a few things!! The pink tulips paired perfectly with the purple flowers! I also love the flocked egg and Easter bunny!! They had so many cute colors in these, perfect for spring and Easter decor!! The bow vase was another favorite of mine! You could put small floral stems in like babies breath or just leave it empty like I did. And lastly, I added the pink ribbed candle. They had this candle in pink purple, green and yellow. I had to get all the colors lol but in the centerpiece the pink one was perfect!!”