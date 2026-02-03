These viral Hobby Lobby DIY decor projects look high-end without the designer price tag.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are into crafting, you are well aware that Hobby Lobby is a mecca for all things DIY. Sure, you can buy kits that include everything you need for creative crafts. However, I get my best ideas from social media. This month, so many influencers have shared DIY tutorials, using supplies available at your local store. Here are 11 Hobby Lobby decor DIYs that feel way more expensive.

1 This Gorgeous Heart Embellished Pillow

Crafty Pants shared an impressive Valentine’s Day decoration. “Turning simple into stunning! Watch how I transform Hobby Lobby sequin hearts with soft bridal lace for a romantic, elevated look. Perfect for weddings, Valentine’s décor, or luxe DIY accents,” they wrote. “Great idea! Beautiful!!” a shopper commented. “This is so creative !! I’m gonna have to try it out,” another wrote.

2 A Decoupage Board

The Nest Designs shared a simple decoupage product with Hobby Lobby items. “I need everything covered in bows immediately,” they wrote. “I just love this,” a follower commented about the heart-adorned board.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 A Heart Slat Wall Decoration

Beauty by Serina shared a Valentine’s project using Hobby Lobby items. “One of my favorite Valentines DIY I made last year. I went to Hobby Lobby, they have the heart and paint I used again, so rub and get yours before they sell out again,” she captioned the video tutorial.

4 Brass Looking Rail Shelves

Kenzie Marie Home brilliantly created brass-looking rails with inexpensive Hobby Lobby items. “Did you know you could make DIY brass-looking rails? 🤭😍 We saw these shelves on sale at @hobbylobby and I KNEW they would be perfect with a little ✨gold flair✨ added! I also shopped the rest of their 50% off home decor sections and 🤯💪🏽 I included some of my favorite art and thrifted decor pieces and LOVE how these turned out,” she captioned a post.

5 Preppy Slippers

Magically Madissen created the most beautiful bedroom slippers, that are perfect for a preppy girl’s party. “the cutest girls night craft from @hobbylobby ✨🎀🙌🏼 literally SO obsessed with with how these came out and I will 100% be making these for everyone,” she captioned a post. “Those turned out so cute!! That would be a really cute 14th birthday sleepover idea!! Thanks for sharing,” a follower commented.

6 Giant Valentine’s Envelopes

A Girl and a Glue Gun shared a clever V-Day decoration DIY. “Let’s make some giant envelopes to turn into the CUTEST Valentine’s Day door decor! Stop by @hobbylobby to gather up all the supplies and then comment LETTER for the link to the step-by-step tutorial,” she captioned the post. “This turned out so darn cute,” a follower commented.

7 Valentine’s Day Boxes

Chloe Lucinda created beautiful Valentine’s boxes. “I mean CAN YOU EVEN HANDLE!! I made one last year for Frankie and I was just so in love! Wanted to make one for Sophia this year and I’m just over the moon with how it turned out! If you have older children this would be fun to have them create their own! You can get as creative as you want and I think there is a lot of cool things to use to make this for a boy as well! Making Valentine boxes as a kid with cereal boxes was my favorite!! Also these will truly last for years! Let me know if you make one! Everything was from Hobby Lobby,” she captioned the post.

8 A Pleated Lampshade

Made By Martha Lee brilliantly made a pleated lamp shade. “It looks really good ✨from a distance✨🤣 Honestly though, this is my favorite and easiest DIY, especially on a college budget! If it weren’t meant to only survive one semester in the sorority house room, I’d definitely use higher quality fabric, fabric glue, and some more patience, but the $3/yard Hobby Lobby fabric combined with a stapler did the trick for me! Pleated lampshades, DIY or not, are my favorite way to zhuzh up a space, giving a custom and elevated look to any lamp!” she captioned the post.

9 An Unbear-ably Cute Phone Case

Freda Shaee “made the cutest phone case using @hobbylobby supplies 🧸💛🌼💚,” she wrote in a post. “im obsessed 😍.” Others agreed. “This case is too cute,” one commented. “So cutee,” added another.

10 V-Day Mugs and Plates

The Effortless Girl made heart-adorned dishes. You can get supplies at Hobby Lobby. “DIY Valentines’s Day mugs & plates made with Nail Polish!💅💕 Repurpose old mugs and plates (or thrift them) and use dollar store nail polish to make the MOST ADORABLE Valentine’s Day themed decor & gifts 😍 These mugs & plates are super easy (and affordable) to create and great for a time crunch. Make a cute jewelry tray for yourself or an extra special handmade gift for your sweetheart! Happy Valentine’s Day,” she wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

11 Expensive Looking Wall Art

And don’t bother paying full price for art that looks expensive. “DIY wall art on a budget. I got all the materials from hobby lobby except the wood slats which was from Home Depot. For the wood slats I used 1″x2″x8″ and cut them to fit the canvas, also used glue to attach them to the canvas,” one shopper wrote.